Cornershot: Roscoe's memory lives on

My family recently said goodbye to our 16-year-old beagle, Roscoe. Known at various times as Roscoe P. Coltrane, Beagle Bagel and Roscoe the Wonder Mutt, he was my heart dog and always will be. We miss him dearly and will always love him.

Some people may say he was “just a dog,” but his silly, sweet, gentle nature helped me through many of life’s challenges and changes for well over a decade. He was my constant companion, and we were two peas in a pod. A part of me is missing today.

Roscoe was adopted from the Roanoke Valley SPCA in 2007, and I will always be grateful to them for the opportunity to adopt him and for what they do every day to help countless other dogs, cats and other animals get healthy, find homes and live long lives that make their humans’ worlds better. The RVSPCA is an invaluable resource to the Roanoke community.

I donated in memory of Roscoe. I hope you will do the same to help support the organization that will bring pets to the loving homes of families for years to come.

— Mark Lambert, a reader in Roanoke County

