Cornershot: Santa earns his hazard pay

It was Christmas 1916. My great-grandfather had his 80th birthday, so his son, who was a county supervisor in the very southeast corner of Mississippi (Jackson County), decided to give a large Christmas party for all of the family at his home to also celebrate his dad’s birthday.

Of course, there was a large Christmas tree, a large red cedar, cut from his land nearby, and Santa Claus dropped in to pass out the presents for all the children. There was no electricity in that wooded area of the county then (and would not be until 1939). The tree was lit with real burning candles and well decorated for the season.

As my mother, who was then a young teenager at the time, related to me, the room was somewhat in shadow with all the crowd to see Santa pass out all the presents. Santa had a bit of difficulty in reading the names on the gift tags, so he leaned over one of the candles in order to better read the name of the recipient. He leaned a bit too close to the candle, which quickly set his cotton beard afire.

Santa beat a hasty retreat from the room to the water faucet just outside to extinguish the fire, and then, I assume made a hasty trip back to the North Pole, for he did not return to the living room to continue handing out the gifts from under the tree!

— Mack Welford, a reader in Salem

