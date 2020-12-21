Cornershot: Sharing a little extra kindness

One of the most important things I’ve learned from writing the Good Neighbors Fund stories for the past 30 years is that out of necessity, people who are chronically poor know where to go for assistance. They are aware of the deadlines for applying for holiday programs for food and children’s gifts, which are usually in the summer and the fall. But when there’s a widespread economic downturn affecting people in all income brackets, middle-class people often have no idea where to turn. They may have a house and a car and look like they’re doing fine outwardly, but still have no money for food or holiday “extra,” which will make a hard Christmas even harder. And it can be difficult to ask for help if they’ve never done it before.
But if you’re going without a Christmas dinner this year, come to Roanoke Area Ministries’ RAM House for a free, hot meal. It’s available every day of the year at noon. There are no questions asked — it’s available to anyone — and due to COVID-19, the meals are packaged to go. It’s really good food, too. Many ingredients come from local restaurants, and are then transformed into delicious meals by kitchen manager Paula Katsifos Moore and her crew of volunteers.
If you’re worried about taking food from someone who is more needy than you, remember that many of them are being served by other holiday programs, so there is plenty to go around. And RAM is a local charity you can help in turn when you get back on your feet.
As for children’s presents, the deadlines for most programs passed before many middle-class families even came to grips with their situation. So we should all keep our eyes and ears open for those who may not be able to give gifts to their children this year. Better yet, do you belong to a church or a club or a lodge that can quietly take the names of these families and pass them on to you? Christmas is about more than food and gifts, of course, but right now, many of our neighbors are in need of a little extra kindness and care.
— Betsy Biesenbach, a freelance writer for The Roanoke Times
