Cornershot: Sharing a little extra kindness

One of the most important things I’ve learned from writing the Good Neighbors Fund stories for the past 30 years is that out of necessity, people who are chronically poor know where to go for assistance. They are aware of the deadlines for applying for holiday programs for food and children’s gifts, which are usually in the summer and the fall. But when there’s a widespread economic downturn affecting people in all income brackets, middle-class people often have no idea where to turn. They may have a house and a car and look like they’re doing fine outwardly, but still have no money for food or holiday “extra,” which will make a hard Christmas even harder. And it can be difficult to ask for help if they’ve never done it before.