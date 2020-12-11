Cornershot: Sharing the song in her heart

Many moons ago when I was a teenager, music filled my every day. Living in New Hampshire in the 1950s, my mom and I travelled 30 miles north each week from New Boston so I could have a voice lesson with Mrs. May, who in her younger years was a professional music instructor in New York City training opera singers. I felt honored to be under her musical wing.

Then we moved to Florida and once again Mom ferried me to Tavares for a singing lesson. I was also very involved in the Leesburg High School chorus under Mr. Bekemeyer’s able baton. We participated in state choral competitions at Deland University, where soloists were also juried and given advice by professionals. Most of the music was geared to the classical side, but as an older adult, which I am now, much older, my joy has been exploring antique shops and yard sales for sheet music from the early 1900s.

When the waves of the pandemic surged across our country, I decided to play every single piece of antique music stored on the shelves in my piano room closet. There were hundreds of pieces. I discovered the pieces that I liked the very best and made a separate pile.