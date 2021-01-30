Cornershot: Signed, sealed, delivered

My hobby, collecting baseball cards and player autographs, has maintained my mental health during the COVID-19 lockdown. Obtaining autographs is actually a family affair dating to my great-grandmother. I am told she chased down Johnny Unitas on the tarmac of the Baltimore airport. The story that accompanies each signature is important. To quote my dad, “It’s not the fox — it’s the hunt.”
Over a decade ago, my dad, grandfather, brother and I were gifted tickets to a Virginia Tech event featuring Cal Ripken Jr. Representing three generations of Baltimore Orioles fans, we drove to Blacksburg in hopes we could come home with the elusive Ripken autograph. During his talk, Cal threw out stress balls; my brother caught one but gave it to a child. Our hearts sank when it was announced that those balls could be redeemed for an autographed ball. Luckily, a friend of ours also caught one, exchanged it for an autographed ball and gifted it to us as a thank you for inviting him to come. My dad proudly displayed that special ball in his office.
During a major home renovation this past year, that precious ball got misplaced. I am a member of multiple online sports-collecting interest groups and recently won a contest for a Leaf autograph mystery ball. When I opened it and pulled back the flap to reveal the name, I couldn’t believe my eyes. The ball was of Baseball’s Iron Man! I wrapped it up and presented it to my dad as an early Christmas gift. He was thrilled. Only one fox, now but two great hunts!
— Will Steffe, a reader in Roanoke
Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.