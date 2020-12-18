Cornershot: Sisterhood of the traveling hand-me-downs

On a recent trip to my youngest son’s home, his wife offered me a large bag full of just slightly used clothes (she now works from home and no longer needed to dress for work). I gladly accepted and told her I would share these goodies with my daughter.

When I got home and emptied the bag on my bed, I thought I had hit the lottery! What are the chances that you and your daughter-in-law are not only the same size but enjoy the same style clothes as well?

As I am “trying” to downsize my wardrobe, I showed considerable restraint and took only those items I was certain I would wear frequently; and I did!

I gave the remainder of the bag to my daughter, and she and her best friend went to town picking out the pieces that fit each of them and then returned the bag to me.

That wasn’t the deal, but, be that as it may, I knew the beautiful professional tops would fit my sister who dresses for work every day, so off the bag travelled to Upstate New York. Many of the tops were ideal for her, but those that didn’t fit her she felt would just be a blessing to her staff that might never have the opportunity to purchase such nice items. This bag of many colors was a hit to say the least.