Cornershot: Staying 6 feet apart has brought some of us closer

Staying 6 feet apart has brought some of us closer

I realized the other day that I have never in my adult life spent as much continuous time with anyone as I have with my godson, who is doing his virtual school with me.

My own child was in year-round school and daycare beginning at the age of 10 weeks. My husband has always worked. This boy and I have been together eight hours a day for five (now three) days a week since August.

It’s been an amazing opportunity to be able observe and interact with another human being so closely, and to get to know his personality and his moods, to watch him learn and change and grow, and most importantly, to relax and grant him the space to be a jerk once in a while, because we all are sometimes.

He’s learning a lot from this experience, and so am I.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.