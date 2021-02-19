Cornershot: Stick to your mission

Stick to your mission

Like many of you, I have a list of favorite charities to which I make moderate donations. I do so because I believe in the work these charities do and, therefore, deserve support.

However, every time I receive a new request for a donation I also receive about 500 return address stickers and or numerous stickers of animals, hearts, flags, birds or flowers.

In the past several years, I have made almost all of my contributions via the internet, which should indicate to the recipient that I do not need mailing stickers. I now have received enough stickers that I could paper at least one room in my house.

So I really do not need any more stickers, pens, calendars, T-shirts or ball caps to contribute. I wish the charities would use the money they spend on these thank-you items for the needs of the programs they support.

Next time, we will talk about the expensive catalogs received from cruise lines, and travel agencies sending their frequent (about three per week) brochures.

— Dick Robers, a reader in Southwest Roanoke County

