Cornershot: Still standing, despite the rubble

Still standing, despite the rubble

The house catty-corner across the road from us was torn down about two weeks ago. An 80-year-old fellow who ran the track excavator was also the dump truck driver, carrying off the debris one load at a time.

During one of those runs when I wandered across the road to observe the work in progress, I was struck by what was a metaphorical image for 2020. It was a difficult year and in many ways, just a mess, full of assaults, devastation, destruction and heartbreak on so many levels as the world we had known came crashing down around us. We were all affected by it differently, but we all felt it.

In the lawn facing the rubble was a lone chair, with a few broken spokes in the back and its cushion askew, a bit worse for wear (as are we) — and yet, in many ways, still solid and able to honor its purpose and function. It was just there — quiet, without movement or emotion, still standing as the walls that had once provided it predictable safety and shelter were being turned into this pile of rubble in much the same ways our lives were upended. If that chair could have talked, perhaps it would have provided a voice for our emotions.