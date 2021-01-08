Cornershot: Thanks for the memories, Alex

Thanks for the memories, Alex

Before my husband, Joseph, passed away, there were two things we watched together on our television: all the Virginia Tech football and basketball games and “Jeopardy!”

We had an old ooga-horn that we had removed from our Volkswagen years ago, and every time VT scored a touchdown, Joseph would blow the horn.

When we watched “Jeopardy!,” Joseph knew almost all the answers to the questions Alex Trebek asked. I have carried on the tradition of “blowing the horn,” but I seldom know the answers to Alex’s questions.

I was on an emotional roller coaster this week as I watched the last episodes of “Jeopardy” with host Alex Trebek.

It has brought back treasured memories, but as Alex suggested, I’ll keep the faith and be grateful for the memories. Life flows on!

— Celi Stoutamire, a reader in Roanoke

