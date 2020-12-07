Cornershot: That small brown bird

Sitting in my downstairs playroom watching TV, I happened to glance outside through the sliding glass doors. There had been a few small brown birds inspecting the back patio for something to eat. This time, however, one of the birds popped off the patio and literally hovered in front of the glass door looking inside. I’m not kidding. He literally hovered in front of the door looking in my direction.

Naturally thinking this was a little unusual, I got up, opened the door, and it flew away. Just as suddenly I was aware of a peeping-like squeal coming from our pool straight away in our backyard and noticed movement in the water. Quickly walking to the pool, I found a baby rabbit desperately trying to stay afloat. I grabbed the pool net, pulled it out and released the exhausted, tiny, wet, fuzz ball back under some bushes.

To this day, I’m still trying to fathom the unique intelligence of that small brown bird.

— Ken Noll, a reader in Mariners Landing (Huddleston)

