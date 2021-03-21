 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Those ingenious British murderers
Cornershot: Those ingenious British murderers

As retirees, my wife, Ann, and I had planned a lot of travel and adventures for 2020. Well, we all know how that turned out! We have managed to stay busy at home and connected to the outer world by Zoom. We've tried scores of new recipes and read lots of British murder mysteries. I've sorted and labeled all of the nails, screws, nuts and bolts in my garage shop and organized my sock drawer (twice). Currently, for some excitement, I'm growing mushrooms in our basement (from kits). We have enjoyed watching many British TV series that we never seemed to have time to watch before — murder mysteries such as "Midsomer Mysteries," "Hinterland," "Endeavour," "Inspector George Gently," "Kingdom" and programs inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Dame Agatha Christie. If I have learned anything from reading and watching all of these mysteries it is that the British must be the cleverest and most ingenious murderers of all, and that quaint country villages in Britain must have the highest murder rate in the world. I'm not sure that I will ever be able to sleep soundly in Britain again!

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke

