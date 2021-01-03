Cornershot: Tracking a WWII Christmas memory

The Roanoke Times editorial on World War II veterans returning home for Christmas in 1945 [Dec. 24, 2020] triggered a memory.

I was born in July 1944. At the time, my father was in the Army and stationed in India. Dad returned stateside in December 1945 and was processed out of the service at an Army base in New Jersey. From there, he caught a train to our home in Cincinnati, Ohio.

During a layover in Philadelphia, Dad was able to go to the Wanamaker Department Store and purchase a Lionel electric train set, which he carried home to me.

Of course I don’t remember that first Christmas as I was less than 2 years old at the time. However, from the stories I’ve been told, I know that my father and all my six uncles, who had also just returned home from the war, had a great time playing with MY electric train.

I still have the train, and it is set up this year under the Christmas tree as it has been for 75 years.

— Ed Bradley, a reader in Roanoke

