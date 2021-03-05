Cornershot: Troubleshooting 101

This is for those of you who need a laugh today:
My husband bought a space heater for my office awhile back. I just got around to reading the instructions. This is from the "Troubleshooting" page:
Problem:
The room is not hot enough
Reason:
1. The room is too large
2. A window is open
Solution:
1. Turn on the main heat source of the room
2. Use more portable heaters
3. Close the window.
You're welcome!
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke
Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.
