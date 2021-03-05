 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Troubleshooting 101
Cornershot: Troubleshooting 101

This is for those of you who need a laugh today:

My husband bought a space heater for my office awhile back. I just got around to reading the instructions. This is from the "Troubleshooting" page:

Problem:

The room is not hot enough

Reason:

1. The room is too large

2. A window is open

Solution:

1. Turn on the main heat source of the room

2. Use more portable heaters

3. Close the window.

You're welcome!

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke

