Cornershot: Trying to make sense of COVID-19

Trying to make sense of COVID-19

I have written hundreds of stories about the coronavirus yet I am no closer than I was a year ago to understanding why half of those infected have little or no symptoms and others die.

This has now happened in my family. A few weeks ago, my aunt was taken to the hospital following a fall. Before she was wheeled into surgery, she was given a COVID-19 test, which she failed.

At a frail 88, she’d be a prime candidate for having a horrible COVID outcome. Instead, she had no symptoms. Her sons were not so fortunate.

My cousin Todd died New Year’s Eve. His brother, Scott, passed a week later.

They and their sister and I and my siblings were inseparable as children.

As adults, we went our separate ways, joking, as cousins often do, of seeing each other only at weddings and funerals.

And now there’s not even that.

— Luanne Rife Do you have an interesting story or observation t o share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.