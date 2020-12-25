Cornershot: Uncovering the mysteries of Lapland

When I was just a boy, someone told me about Lapland, a mysterious land where it snows all the time, and there are lots of reindeer. I hadn’t thought of Lapland for 50 years, maybe more, when Lapland came back into my head.

Lapland? No, I’m not referring to “that” social club you once visited in Las Vegas. Lapland. The country. But is it a country? Is there really such a place? I couldn’t recall the president of the United States hosting a state dinner at the White House to welcome the president, or king, or emperor, whatever it is… of Lapland. I couldn’t dredge up a memory of a Miss Lapland in the Miss Universe contest, dressed in a fur swimsuit and snowshoes. You don’t see a team from Lapland in the running or swimming events at the Summer Olympics. As I thought about it, you also don’t see a Team Lapland in speed skating, skiing or any of the other Winter Olympics sports.

Does Lapland really exist?