Cornershot: We can appreciate change on behalf of trailblazers

I recently performed a stupid adult trick, resulting in a visit to a Velocity Care.
After completing the COVID-19 screening there, I entered the clinic and promptly received care: cleaning the wound, gluing it back together and administering a tetanus vaccine.
As I waited for the staff to make sure I did not flake-out (aka, have an adverse reaction), I had time to think. I realized the clinic staff were all women — not now a novel concept. Yet, I think back to a conversation with my second cousin, born in 1898, on her parents’ Oregon homestead.
She told many stories of growing up working with hired men and not understanding why they couldn’t harness a team of six mules or complete other common farm chores. After all, these tasks were her everyday skill set.
This same incredulity hit her hard when she took that can-do ethic to Seattle, Washington, where she went to enroll in medical school. The dean laughed at her, she said, and told her that women could not become doctors, or at least not in his school. She was still mad (rightfully so) at him 60 years later when she told me about that day.
Della, rest in peace. There are now medical schools with female deans.
