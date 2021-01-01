Cornershot: We sing in chorus, 'So long, 2020!'

‘Kiss today goodbye, and point me toward tomorrow.”

This rousing line comes from the song “What I Did for Love” from the Broadway hit “A Chorus Line.” Who among us doesn’t want to kiss the entire year of 2020 goodbye and sprint into 2021, even if only with a mustard seed of hope for something that resembles life as we knew it?

That said, what have you taken away from this past year, so different from all other years? A grateful heart that you are here to read this? A resolve to acknowledge those who have sacrificed so much for our needs and the desperate needs of others? The absolute determination to keep yourself, your family and your fellow man safe so that this virus will finally be stopped and be just a memory that will forever haunt us (better a memory than a continuing nightmare)?

And so to paraphrase the refrain from that song:

We did what we had to do,

We can’t forget

We never regret

What we did for love,

What we did for love...

Happy New Year!

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

