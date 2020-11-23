Cornershot: Wear your mask with confidence

Many years ago, my grandpa came to visit for Thanksgiving dinner. In the middle of the meal, he suddenly said: “Barbara sure is a pretty girl,” referring to my sister.

Then there was an awkward silence, because my sister and I were always treated like two sides of the same coin, and if you complimented her looks, you had to compliment mine.

But although I do have nice eyes and well-turned ankles, I have never been accused of being pretty, and being honest to a fault, Grandpa couldn’t say otherwise.

It didn’t bother me at all — we were in our 20s, and I was used to that sort of thing. In fact, I giggled to myself and was tempted to slap my hand on the table and exclaim: “And that Betsy! What a personality!”

I’m thinking about that now because although I hate wearing masks because they’re hot and you can’t communicate with people who are hard-of hearing, it has had an interesting side effect.

The mask covers the less-attractive bits of my face, so you only see my eyes. For the first time in my life, people look at me twice, and with a warmth and an interest that I’ve always felt is usually reserved for beautiful people.