Cornershot: What's in a name?

I was born less than a month after VE Day. Like many Jewish newborns, I was given an English and a Hebrew name. My transliterated Hebrew name is “Daniyael.” It translates to Daniel, which was to be my English name. Not long before I was born, however, a young man named Daniel, the son of a friend of my grandmother, tragically lost his life fighting for our country. My grandmother’s superstition prevailed. My English name became Dennis.

I never quite understood the selection. Our entire family comes from Eastern Europe. Also, as I was growing up, I did not meet many people named Dennis. Apparently, the cartoon character Dennis the Menace was responsible for the diminished popularity of the name. I was sometimes tagged with that moniker, probably for good reason. On the other hand, I was able to write an opinion column called “Dennis’ Menaces” for my high school newspaper.

Now, I find myself regularly checking this newspaper’s daily Dennis the Menace cartoon and reading it in the Sunday comics. We also have a wonderful 5-year-old grandson, Sam, who resembles the character, both in stature and precociousness. He reminds me of me. Dennis.

— Dennis Brumberg, a reader in Roanoke

