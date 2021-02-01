Cornershot: With miles still to go

Several times in this space, I’ve mentioned my quest to swim 1,000 miles before my 70th birthday. I have eight years and 400 miles to go. If someone had told me in January that I would complete my 600th mile under a blazing blue-white late-summer sky with the cicadas screaming in my ears, in sight of deer grazing with their young fawns, while long-necked herons flapped overhead and imperious flocks of Canada geese swam across my path, I would have thought they were nuts.

In March, when we finally realized how bad the COVID-19 epidemic was going to be, I was going to the indoor pool up until the day it closed. I didn’t swim at all for the next two and a half months, thinking everything would open back up again in the summer, and I could easily pick up the 15 miles I needed to make before the year ended. But that didn’t happen, and by June, my joints were literally aching to get back into the water.

Luckily, I have a friend who lives on a small lake, and she offered to let me swim there. I paddled around happily for a while, but I wasn’t sure how I was going to calculate my mileage. Then I hit on the idea of using satellite imagery and a measuring tool to gauge the distance around the circuit of four docks my swim buddy and I made. It turned out three times around equaled the half mile I like to complete each time I swim.