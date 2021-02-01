Cornershot: With miles still to go

Several times in this space, I’ve mentioned my quest to swim 1,000 miles before my 70th birthday. I have eight years and 400 miles to go. If someone had told me in January that I would complete my 600th mile under a blazing blue-white late-summer sky with the cicadas screaming in my ears, in sight of deer grazing with their young fawns, while long-necked herons flapped overhead and imperious flocks of Canada geese swam across my path, I would have thought they were nuts.
In March, when we finally realized how bad the COVID-19 epidemic was going to be, I was going to the indoor pool up until the day it closed. I didn’t swim at all for the next two and a half months, thinking everything would open back up again in the summer, and I could easily pick up the 15 miles I needed to make before the year ended. But that didn’t happen, and by June, my joints were literally aching to get back into the water.
Luckily, I have a friend who lives on a small lake, and she offered to let me swim there. I paddled around happily for a while, but I wasn’t sure how I was going to calculate my mileage. Then I hit on the idea of using satellite imagery and a measuring tool to gauge the distance around the circuit of four docks my swim buddy and I made. It turned out three times around equaled the half mile I like to complete each time I swim.
I was hoping for a summer like last one — when the heat dragged on into October — but this year, fall came right on time, and by mid-September, the air and the water were too cool for me. But at least I reached my goal. I was disappointed at not being able to get a start on the next 100, but these last few miles are sure to be the most memorable ones I’ll ever swim.
— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke
Do you have an interesting story or observation to share? Write it in less than 200 words, include your name and place of residence, and email it to extra@roanoke.com. Your CornerShot may appear in a future Extra section.