Cornershot: Words of kindness help soften harsh memory

Any of you who have been through a life-changing event will understand that during these intense moments, one’s memory can do strange things.

In retrospect, many aspects of the event may seem hazy or vague or be completely forgotten, while others remain sharp as if frozen in the mind. These images and interactions whether good or bad — the faces, conversations, sights, sounds and smells — may remain permanently lodged in one’s psyche, routinely popping into consciousness.

Recently, my 17-year-old son had a single-car accident, while he was driving alone at night, on the parkway about an hour away from home. He saw a deer to his right, veered to the left, overcorrected right, then my kid and his car and plowed down a steep, wooded ravine until coming to a stop about 100 to 200 feet down.

That he survived with a only a mild seatbelt rash and a sore wrist is miraculous. Soon after he crawled out of the wreckage and back up to the roadway, he was met by a man who I spoke with briefly by phone when he gave us directions to the remote crash site. What he said, which I think of often and which I will never forget, was, “Ma’am, I will stay here with him until someone comes.”