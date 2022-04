The Roanoke Times ran a story from The Associated Press in Tuesday's Extra, in print only, about tonight's "The Price Is Right Live" production at Berglund Performing Arts Theatre. Details of tonight's show differ from the article.

This production is not the same as the CBS television network's traveling "Come On Down" tour. There is no $50,000 grand prize. There are no COVID-19 restrictions. Bob Goen will be the host.