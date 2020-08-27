Crowdfunding campaign aims to help Floyd Country Store survive pandemic

The epicenter of mountain music culture in Floyd is in coronavirus-related financial trouble, and a group of supporters has started a crowdfunding page to help.
A group calling itself Friends of The Floyd Country Store is asking for $60,000 in donations to get the store, eatery and music venue through the COVID-19 pandemic. It has raised more than $12,000 since launching on July 17.
Floyd Country Store, known internationally for its Friday Night Jamboree, has been unable to host that old-time music and dance night on its hardwood floor, due to crowd restrictions. The smaller, outdoor events and live-streaming concerts that store owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz have been presenting have kept the store’s profile up, but they are not paying all the bills, according to a pitch for funds at GoFundMe.com.
“Despite constant innovation and hard work to provide music, shopping and freshly-made food, business at The Floyd Country Store has dropped dramatically, and owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz wonder how they can make it through to the other side,” organizers wrote at gofundme.com/f/sustain-the-floyd-country-store-through-covid.
The organizers hope to help cover such operating costs as paying employees, providing personal protective equipment and paying the mortgage and utilities.
Success at the store has meant success for its neighbors. In the GoFundMe pitch, Bootleg BBQ owner Jon Beegle wrote that his business increases 60% on Friday nights, when Floyd Country Store hosts the jamboree.
“They understand the importance of their business to our community, and we need to support them so they can continue to support us,” Beegle wrote.
Lydeana Martin, born and bred in Floyd, volunteered to spearhead the drive. Martin is Floyd’s economic development director, but is in this case acting purely out of love for the venue. She isn’t a musician, but she comes from a family of instrumentalists that includes her father.
“From my professional role, I have seen how important it has been to … Floyd’s rising profile in the past decade or two,” Martin said. “I think part of that has to do with people discovering the Floyd Country Store. I think what’s magic about the Floyd Country Store is it’s a place [where] locals and visitors enjoy the music and the dancing side by side, and they intermingle, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you look like or what language you speak or what accent you have. You can just enjoy the music.”
The crowdfunding campaign will include a virtual edition of the long-running, internet-streaming Floyd Radio Show. The program, with a lineup including Lonesome River Band banjo man Sammy Shelor and a new Southwest Virginia resident, guitar master Redd Volkaert, is scheduled for Sept. 5.
