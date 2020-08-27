 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crowdfunding campaign aims to help Floyd Country Store survive pandemic
0 comments

Crowdfunding campaign aims to help Floyd Country Store survive pandemic

Only $5 for 5 months
skd FloydCountryStore 110119 p01

The Floyd Country Store, located on Main Street in Floyd celebrates it’s 35th year of Friday night music attracting people from all over the world. On a cool Fall evening November 1, at sunset, the streets were quiet but inside the store was packed with visitors waiting for the show.

 STEPHANIE KLEIN-DAVIS | The Roanoke Times

The epicenter of mountain music culture in Floyd is in coronavirus-related financial trouble, and a group of supporters has started a crowdfunding page to help.

A group calling itself Friends of The Floyd Country Store is asking for $60,000 in donations to get the store, eatery and music venue through the COVID-19 pandemic. It has raised more than $12,000 since launching on July 17.

Floyd Country Store, known internationally for its Friday Night Jamboree, has been unable to host that old-time music and dance night on its hardwood floor, due to crowd restrictions. The smaller, outdoor events and live-streaming concerts that store owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz have been presenting have kept the store’s profile up, but they are not paying all the bills, according to a pitch for funds at GoFundMe.com.

“Despite constant innovation and hard work to provide music, shopping and freshly-made food, business at The Floyd Country Store has dropped dramatically, and owners Dylan Locke and Heather Krantz wonder how they can make it through to the other side,” organizers wrote at gofundme.com/f/sustain-the-floyd-country-store-through-covid.

The organizers hope to help cover such operating costs as paying employees, providing personal protective equipment and paying the mortgage and utilities.

Success at the store has meant success for its neighbors. In the GoFundMe pitch, Bootleg BBQ owner Jon Beegle wrote that his business increases 60% on Friday nights, when Floyd Country Store hosts the jamboree.

“They understand the importance of their business to our community, and we need to support them so they can continue to support us,” Beegle wrote.

Lydeana Martin, born and bred in Floyd, volunteered to spearhead the drive. Martin is Floyd’s economic development director, but is in this case acting purely out of love for the venue. She isn’t a musician, but she comes from a family of instrumentalists that includes her father.

“From my professional role, I have seen how important it has been to … Floyd’s rising profile in the past decade or two,” Martin said. “I think part of that has to do with people discovering the Floyd Country Store. I think what’s magic about the Floyd Country Store is it’s a place [where] locals and visitors enjoy the music and the dancing side by side, and they intermingle, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you look like or what language you speak or what accent you have. You can just enjoy the music.”

The crowdfunding campaign will include a virtual edition of the long-running, internet-streaming Floyd Radio Show. The program, with a lineup including Lonesome River Band banjo man Sammy Shelor and a new Southwest Virginia resident, guitar master Redd Volkaert, is scheduled for Sept. 5.

A Virtual Floyd Radio Show: Friends of the Floyd Country Store Fundraiser

With: Sammy Shelor & Jesse Smathers (Lonesome River Band), Gene Parker & Allen Mills (Lost & Found), Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms (Foghorn Stringband), Redd Volkaert, Dori Freeman & Nick Falk, Bill & The Belles and more

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5

Where: Streaming from Floyd Country Store, Floyd, and other locales nationwide

Tickets: TBD

More info: floydcountrystore.com

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' & 'The New Mutants'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert