Crowdfunding campaign aims to help Floyd Country Store survive pandemic

Success at the store has meant success for its neighbors. In the GoFundMe pitch, Bootleg BBQ owner Jon Beegle wrote that his business increases 60% on Friday nights, when Floyd Country Store hosts the jamboree.

“They understand the importance of their business to our community, and we need to support them so they can continue to support us,” Beegle wrote.

Lydeana Martin, born and bred in Floyd, volunteered to spearhead the drive. Martin is Floyd’s economic development director, but is in this case acting purely out of love for the venue. She isn’t a musician, but she comes from a family of instrumentalists that includes her father.

“From my professional role, I have seen how important it has been to … Floyd’s rising profile in the past decade or two,” Martin said. “I think part of that has to do with people discovering the Floyd Country Store. I think what’s magic about the Floyd Country Store is it’s a place [where] locals and visitors enjoy the music and the dancing side by side, and they intermingle, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you look like or what language you speak or what accent you have. You can just enjoy the music.”

The crowdfunding campaign will include a virtual edition of the long-running, internet-streaming Floyd Radio Show. The program, with a lineup including Lonesome River Band banjo man Sammy Shelor and a new Southwest Virginia resident, guitar master Redd Volkaert, is scheduled for Sept. 5.

