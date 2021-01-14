Cruz Contreras to play solo show for small audience at 5 Points

Roanoke Valley audiences are used to seeing Cruz Contreras fronting his longtime band, The Black Lillies. That act has split up, though, and Knoxville, Tennesee-based Contreras is going solo, with a new album, "Cosmico," in the works.
The Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his solo show to 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Jan. 22. It's going to be a small house, in this COVID-19 winter, and the venue is auctioning off a few tables tomorrow via5 pointsmusic.com/product-category/auctions, to benefit its foundation. Bidding runs from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Check out the embedded video for an idea of what's in store, should you go.
