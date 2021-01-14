 Skip to main content
Cruz Contreras to play solo show for small audience at 5 Points
Cruz Contreras to play solo show for small audience at 5 Points

Cruz Contreras

Cruz Contreras

 David McClister photo

Roanoke Valley audiences are used to seeing Cruz Contreras fronting his longtime band, The Black Lillies. That act has split up, though, and Knoxville, Tennesee-based Contreras is going solo, with a new album, "Cosmico," in the works.

The Americana singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist brings his solo show to 5 Points Music Sanctuary on Jan. 22. It's going to be a small house, in this COVID-19 winter, and the venue is auctioning off a few tables tomorrow via5 pointsmusic.com/product-category/auctions, to benefit its foundation. Bidding runs from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Wednesday. 

Check out the embedded video for an idea of what's in store, should you go.

