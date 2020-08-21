cutNscratch: 5 Points experiments with outdoor shows

The weather was pretty pleasant for late summer on Aug. 14, even though the clouds had been threatening rain all day. Same had been true the Friday before.
“We dodged huge bullets both weeks, with the weather,” venue manager and show promoter Tyler Godsey said of the Roanoke concerts he had put on. “That’s your Achilles heel.”
Rain would have done more than damage his bottom line at shows from The Dead Reckoning and the Darkside Project. It would have futzed up his experiment in doing a proper outdoor show in the time of the novel coronavirus.
Looking over the space Godsey and his 5 Points Music Sanctuary team set up at Wasena Park on Aug. 14, a couple of observers thought it looked like a drive-in theater. Instead of cars, though, were stakes in the ground, with ropes connecting them and forming borders for social distancing. Between and in front of the “pods” was 6 feet of space.
The pods came in three sizes: 20 feet by 20 feet, for groups of four; 15 by 15, for groups of two; and 10 by 10, for solo show-goers.
5 Points counted 225 people at the Darkside Project show. Godsey had configured the pods to hold up to 250. The place didn’t look at all crowded. After getting some feedback from show-goers, Godsey figures that next time, he’ll do pods of 15 by 15 and 10 by 10. The 20-foot ones were a bit much, he heard.
Next time is Aug. 29, when 5 Points presents young blues/rock phenom Taz Niederauer at Wasena Park. From there, Godsey is looking to put on four more events in September and October. Two will be on Maple Avenue, in front of the sanctuary, where The Dead Reckoning played on Aug. 7 to 225 people at a sold-out space. The other two will be at Wasena.
Godsey said the city has been easy to work with, and he is grateful for a chance to help show off one of its parks, particularly one accessible via the Roanoke River Greenway. He is hoping it’s the start of a long relationship.
Godsey has two primary aims. The first is to keep customers safe in an unrelenting pandemic that feeds off crowd interactions.
“We do feel like there is a very natural tendency to want to see your friends and say hello and at least engage in those moments together collectively, and it’s a big part of why we like to go to these experiences,” Godsey said. “Trying to come up with a compromise that makes sense, without compromising our safety and our risk mitigation efforts, is what we’re looking at now.”
A staff member was taking temperatures at the gate. Masks were required outside the pods. See more safety details at 5pointsmusic.com/5-points-clean-safe-event-faq.
Beyond that, he is looking to provide high-quality music at a time in which his indoor venue is out of the question, but both performers and their audiences need that release in a world where people are spending more time on social media than among each other.
“Everything we used to share collectively — food, sports, music, art — those things have been taken away from us, and we’ve lost touch with each other,” he said. “Even though there’s some huge barriers, and some huge sections of division in our society, we have forgotten the very little things that kind of keep us connected.
“As we go into a political cycle that’s only going to get more and more tense, it’s important to me as an individual to find ways to bridge these gaps between people that I know have different political leanings, but I know we share some common values that I want to hold on to, because down the road, maybe not today, we as a society need to find a way to come together, and we need to build on that through these cultural things that unite us.
“We think of it as a business opportunity, but we think of it as a cultural opportunity. We think about it as a programmatic opportunity. And I think of it as a personal opportunity for me to be able to go out and share a smile and to talk about the things that we love, instead of just always reminding ourselves of the things that we hate.”
Here’s hoping for dry weather, on those days at least.
Gems from the inbox
North Carolina’s American Aquarium has been a Roanoke Valley favorite for years, having played multiple gigs at the erstwhile Kirk Avenue Music Hall, Harvester Performance Center and FloydFest.
The band’s leader, B.J. Barham, has of late let his political thoughts out. While we’re certain some fans were disappointed to find out that he is a progressive thinker not afraid to speak his mind, American Aquarium’s most recent release brought it some more well-earned commercial and critical success. “Lamentations” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Americana/folk albums chart when it was released on May 1.
Barham lays it all out on the Zoom-style video for the band’s “A Better South,” at bit.ly/AmericanAquarium-vid.
In an emailed promotion for the video, Barham said: “I thought it was important to not only critique the missteps of previous generations, but also take an optimistic glance forward into what the South could be. It’s a love letter to the region that I’ve called home for my entire life. It’s a battle cry for standing up for what you believe in and working hard to leave the world a better place than you found it.”
Get info on the band’s run of live-streaming performances at americanaquarium.com.
Charlottesville-formed Dave Matthews Band can be a divisive topic among music fans. More to the point, a lot of people aggressively hate the group, which has a multi-million-selling, nearly 30-year run (so far).
Still, there aren’t many huge groups that have such a Virginia connection. DMB, which in 1993 recorded tracks at Salem’s Flat 5 Studio (read about it at bit.ly/DMBatFlat5), built its audience playing frat parties all over the South. Those gigs included a Sept. 19, 1992, show at Phi Kappa Sigma in Blacksburg. Jambase.com reported that you can hear that show at bit.ly/DMBatPKS.
If you are into it, revisit the days before LeRoi Moore died, Boyd Tinsley scandalized himself out of the band and Matthews started playing guitar well.
Jambase credits Bill Kilby and Chester Copperpot 5 for the audio.
By the way, this one didn’t really come from the inbox but instead from facebook.com/BBurgMusic7595, a super fun resource for local music heads.
