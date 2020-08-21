cutNscratch: 5 Points experiments with outdoor shows

Next time is Aug. 29, when 5 Points presents young blues/rock phenom Taz Niederauer at Wasena Park. From there, Godsey is looking to put on four more events in September and October. Two will be on Maple Avenue, in front of the sanctuary, where The Dead Reckoning played on Aug. 7 to 225 people at a sold-out space. The other two will be at Wasena.

Godsey said the city has been easy to work with, and he is grateful for a chance to help show off one of its parks, particularly one accessible via the Roanoke River Greenway. He is hoping it’s the start of a long relationship.

Godsey has two primary aims. The first is to keep customers safe in an unrelenting pandemic that feeds off crowd interactions.

“We do feel like there is a very natural tendency to want to see your friends and say hello and at least engage in those moments together collectively, and it’s a big part of why we like to go to these experiences,” Godsey said. “Trying to come up with a compromise that makes sense, without compromising our safety and our risk mitigation efforts, is what we’re looking at now.”

A staff member was taking temperatures at the gate. Masks were required outside the pods. See more safety details at 5pointsmusic.com/5-points-clean-safe-event-faq.