CutNscratch: A Jefferson Center favorite retires

“I gotta look for a job,” Pryor said, with a laugh.

He was there for 31 years, by his count, 20 as a Jefferson Center employee and 11 years before that working for a maintenance contractor at the building, when its renovation was still going on.

His time there ended in July, after a conversation with the building’s executive director, Cyrus Pace. Pryor said that Pace told him he was eliminating the position, but that he could continue to work there. Yet someone else might lose their job, as Pace restructured duties in the lean financial times of the virus.

“I kind of realized right in the middle of the conversation that weddings, corporate events and things that I took care of in the ballroom were going to go away and they weren’t coming back any time soon,” Pryor said. “He had other plans if I said no. If I wanted to stay there, I could, but the job would change.”

Pryor took a day to talk to Mary and mull it over. It had been a job that included dealing with meeting room rentals and custodian responsibilities.

“This might be a sign that it might be time to do some changing,” he said. “Mary kind of agreed with me, so with that, I went back and told Cyrus that I would retire.”