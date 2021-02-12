cutNscratch: A perfectly good guitar; new music from Jason Garnett, Sashathem and more

Bridgers, born three years after the first Gulf War, is in ascent, and those who are saying she is far less talented than Crosby must not have listened to her music. She, too, has made three albums in recent years — “Stranger in the Alps,” “Better Oblivion Community Center” and “Punisher.”

If you like what Crosby has been up to lately, you very well might get into what Bridgers is doing! And dare I say, despite my old manhood, vice versa!

Each faction giving the other a spin is not so likely since the ensuing Tweet war, whose ratio I cannot fathom. Crosby has tweeted that “I prefer people who can actually write songs” while, to his credit, saying he didn’t like it when Pete Townshend and Jimi Hendrix smashed and burned, either.

It should be noted that his fellow Hall of Famers could write, sing and play. So can Bridgers (372,000 followers), who slung the harsh yet well-deserved @ Crosby’s way, calling him a “whiny bitch.”

All highly entertaining stuff. But none of it adds to what really matters, which is getting more and newer music in our ears.

Both of them have it. Give em both a listen, and let’s leave guitar violence out of the conversation. I mean, if it’s yours, do what you want to it. Just keep your dirty mitts off mine.