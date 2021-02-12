cutNscratch: A perfectly good guitar; new music from Jason Garnett, Sashathem and more

There sure was a lot of old white man-style yammering about a young woman trying to break her electric guitar on a late night TV show last Saturday.
As a card-carrying old white man, I know from our sort. Do as we say, not as we cheered others doing a half-century ago!
It turned out that one old white man in particular got to be the stand-in for every one of us idiots with a useless opinion on instrument destruction. His name is David Crosby, and he is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Also, he has a Twitter.
As a reporter who has interviewed Crosby — who played frequently in the valley, pre-COVID — I have long followed that Twitter account. You, too, can witness the sorts of things he says that get people riled up, whether it be about the late Edward Van Halen, or Ted Nugent, or Phoebe Bridgers, or any number of things or people about which Crosby has an opinion.
They have one common denominator: He is answering a question from one of his 185,000 followers. Some of these people want to know what Crosby thinks about things. And he is not the least bit shy, nor varnished.
That gets him a lot more press than his music has in recent years. That’s not to say his music is bad.
Crosby, born four months before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has had a late-life creative spurt and is riding it with the likes of Jason Isbell and Snarky Puppy’s Michael League. It’s really good, and if you were inclined to like Crosby, you are liable to like the albums “Lighthouse,” “Sky Trails” and “Here If You Listen.”
Bridgers, born three years after the first Gulf War, is in ascent, and those who are saying she is far less talented than Crosby must not have listened to her music. She, too, has made three albums in recent years — “Stranger in the Alps,” “Better Oblivion Community Center” and “Punisher.”
If you like what Crosby has been up to lately, you very well might get into what Bridgers is doing! And dare I say, despite my old manhood, vice versa!
Each faction giving the other a spin is not so likely since the ensuing Tweet war, whose ratio I cannot fathom. Crosby has tweeted that “I prefer people who can actually write songs” while, to his credit, saying he didn’t like it when Pete Townshend and Jimi Hendrix smashed and burned, either.
It should be noted that his fellow Hall of Famers could write, sing and play. So can Bridgers (372,000 followers), who slung the harsh yet well-deserved @ Crosby’s way, calling him a “whiny bitch.”
All highly entertaining stuff. But none of it adds to what really matters, which is getting more and newer music in our ears.
Both of them have it. Give em both a listen, and let’s leave guitar violence out of the conversation. I mean, if it’s yours, do what you want to it. Just keep your dirty mitts off mine.
Among some reasonable takes this week of Bridgers’ “Saturday Night Live” performance, some of which came from women, by the way, included the following: Bridgers should have given it to someone who can’t afford a guitar; her move was poorly executed and reeked of prefabrication.
Before we move on, let’s hear from one of the great old white men of song, whose take on the matter respawned a fun earworm. It’s John Hiatt with “Perfectly Good Guitar,” https://youtu.be/pzeoLe6nSrU.
Now, for some new music with local angles:
Jason Garnett, of Swank, has released a new studio project, “In and of Itself,” with multi-instrumentalists and sonic badasses Sam Lunsford and John Thompson. The four-song, quarantine project will be on all streaming platforms in the coming weeks, Garnett said in an email exchange. Joining him were Garnett’s Swank bandmates Chad Smith and John Stump, and John Pence.
Garnett describes it as “an experiment in sonic détournement and the avant-garde,” which is “designed to be listened to in the shadowy half-light of an empty cinema.”
Sample the tracks at https://inandofitselfband.bandcamp.com/releases.
Justin Moses is one of the most talented pickers in Nashville, and he’s signed to Willis’ own Mountain Fever Records. The label has released Moses’ new album, “Fall Like Rain.”
Moses produced the album and invited such guests as Del McCoury, Dan Tyminski and Shawn Lane for vocals. His wife, mandolinist Sierra Hull, guitarist Bryan Sutton, bassist Barry Bales, multi-instrumentalist Stuart Duncan, fiddler Michael Cleveland and Dobro man Jerry Douglas are among the hi-test pickers also featured on this record.
Check it out via https://mtfvrrec.lnk.to/JMflr-lpEM.
Blacksburg-based folk/Americana man Liam “Old Man” Kelly is a creative and entertaining cat. His latest, “Love Songs For Loners,” drops on Sunday. He has disregarded the “Old Man” moniker of late, but his songcraft still carries appropriately antique influences.
Get the info at https://lpkelly.com/.
Willis Landon, aka “Sashathem,” has a new single, “Hellraiser,” which is a funky statement on his recently declared non-binary status as well as a jaunty, jazzy, hip-hop jam. It’s the week’s second earworm for me.
See the video at https://youtu.be/nbRZLscbKF8, and save the single via https://ffm.to/sashathem, then look forward to “Glass House,” their upcoming album.