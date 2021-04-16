cutNscratch: Berglund Center works to get back into the live music swing

When blues-rocker Tab Benoit took the stage outside Berglund Center April 7, it broke a bit of a drought for Roanoke’s largest music venue.
The Berglund hadn’t hosted a concert since the COVID-19 shutdown last year. And an outside show? Berglund hadn’t done one on that scale since it presented some shows at Elmwood Park a few years ago.
So, by all accounts, there was an apparent learning curve. Benoit, hitting after co-headliner Samantha Fish, was supposed to go until 10:30 p.m., then play an encore — or so show organizers thought. Berglund Center’s general manager, Robyn Schon, said that she was not aware that the city’s noise ordinance shuts down the action at 10 p.m.
In an email exchange this week, Schon wrote that “ a local resident called and complained. … Due to the ordinance, we asked that he not perform the encore and he complied.”
That left multiple patrons sore, and they voiced frustration on social media. (Your columnist was not there, having decamped, newly vaxxed, to the Tennessee family home.)
“Yes, I was at Tab’s show,” Catherine Bowman wrote in a message exchange. “I paid $300 for those tickets. Row E. One problem was Samantha Fish played too long. I like her but Tab was the main reason I was willing to pay that much for tickets. And being absolutely desperate for live music. Tab Benoit doesn’t do shows like that. I feel sure he’ll never play Roanoke again. I’m hoping he’ll come back to the Harvester [Performance Center, in Rocky Mount] eventually. I paid $354 for REK in Row D and I suppose I’ll see how pissed I will be on Friday. I don’t understand how the Berglund Center and MaxxMusic can allow this.”
MaxxMusic is the North Carolina-based promoter that has booked a series of drive-in shows at Berglund this season. REK is Americana performer Robert Earl Keen, one of those shows, who also served as a centerpiece of this week’s Down by Downtown festival. Keen was scheduled to perform Friday night, with Waylon Payne opening — too late for this column’s deadline. Check out cutNscratch online, where I will post a few notes about what, if anything unusual, happened.
Schon wrote that she was working to nail down the Friday night noise ordinance cut-off. We trust that she will, while also hoping that show organizers add some portajohns on the Berglund parking lot.
“Another issue that didn’t thankfully didn’t affect me was the lack and/or inconvenience of restrooms,” Bowman wrote. “It could have been a big issue for handicapped individuals.”
Sally Edelman, a frequent and longtime concert-goer, concurred about the lack of convenient ADA restroom access and a general dearth of portajohns.
There are more drive-in shows to come: Allman Betts Band plays April 27, St. Paul & The Broken Bones are set for May 26, and The Nielsen Trust (led by Cheap Trick guitarist Rick Nielsen) with Nick Perri & The Underground Thieves hit on June 5.
Live music is scheduled to return indoors Aug. 11, when James Taylor and Jackson Browne play their twice-postponed show in the coliseum. Get more info at theberglundcenter.com.
As for Benoit, we’re not sure whether he’ll come back to Roanoke or Rocky Mount. He is, however, scheduled to play The Coves Amphitheater, in Union Hall, on Oct. 23. We reported on that very Harvester-like lineup on Thursday. Gary Jackson, the Harvester’s former general manager, booked The Coves series.
Dr Pepper Park schedule
Speaking of outdoor shows, Dr Pepper Park has a big schedule of them coming up. Highlights are Jamey Johnson (May 15), Kip Moore (May 29), Aaron Lewis (June 5), Ashley McBryde (June 12), Michael Ray (June 18), The Cadillac Three (June 19), Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro (June 26), Lee Brice (Aug. 8), Blackberry Smoke (Sept. 9), Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (Sept. 18) and 38 Special (Oct. 15).
See the full schedule at drpepperpark.com/events.
‘Soul Incarcerated’
The 2017 Academy Award winner for best movie, “Moonlight,” featured a Roanoker’s groove and voice. Jamal Jaha Nubi was part of the soundtrack song “Our Love,” along with his bandmates in Edge of Daybreak. They had recorded it in 1979, while imprisoned at Powhatan Correctional Center.
Nubi, released in 1982, might see even more recognition from Edge of Daybreak’s music. Deadline reported this week that Los Angeles-based Silver Lining Entertainment Productions has picked up a podcast, “Soul Incarcerated,” about the band recording its album, “Eyes of Love,” at Powhatan. They’re looking at it as a television production, according to Deadline.
Watch this space for more information.