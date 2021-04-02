cutNscratch: Big names and big potential at Bristol Rhythm & Roots this year

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It has happened again and again, with Kiah going from stages built from two-by-fours to hold one person to the Tennessee side’s premiere venue, the Paramount Theater, which filled to capacity. In 2019, she played the main stage outdoors, right in front of the famous “A Good Place To Live” sign that arches over State Street.

“To me, my barometer for how things are going for me was really set on Rhythm & Roots,” she said. “Every year, the stage was getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”

Along the way, she became close with festival spokeswoman Charlene Baker, who helped her along as she was searching for management and a record label. Kiah wound up with Ramseur Management, whose small roster started with and still includes The Avett Brothers. From there, it was on to signing with Rounder, a legacy label with a roster of folk stars.

“She helped get me to the right people who could really get me to the next level,” Kiah said. “It’s cool that … we are still able to have a good friendship. So I’m really grateful for that.”

She still lives in Johnson City, Tennessee, where ETSU is based, and maintains contact with teachers and peers there.

Dan Boner, director of Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies at ETSU, said that Kiah developed quickly.