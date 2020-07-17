cutNscratch: Blue Ridge Music Center tickets; exercising for live music

“We hope this gesture will be viewed as a sign that we are trying to make the best of a bad situation that is out of our control,” the post reads. “We are extremely sorry about the issue with Brown Paper Tickets and would be happy to talk to you about it if you would like to call us.”

Multiple shows still scheduled, for now, at Blue Ridge Music Center include Amythyst Kiah and Bill and the Belles with Dori Freeman. As you’d expect, no advance tickets are available; you’ll have to drive down to get them at the gate. See the full list at blueridgemusiccenter.org/concerts.htm.

Miles For Music

Like to run or bike? Like live music and can’t wait to see it return? Want to help out arts nonprofits?

Salem Civic Center and Fleet Feet have an idea that is so crazy that, as they used to say, it just might work. The two are leading an outdoor exercise event that aims to draw attention to indoor venues while raising money for some Southwest Virginia arts organizations.