cutNscratch: Bluegrass shredding and soulful, jazzy, funky gems from the inbox

Speaking of Oscar Hammerstein, he combined with another composer, Sigmund Romberg, to write “Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise.” Drummer Terreon “Tank” Gulley, who played Jefferson Center with Dr. Lonnie Smith a few years back, and his Tanktified band recorded that and other numbers for a “Tiny Room Session.” Their take on “Softly …” went live on Friday at tinyroom.live.

Tiny Records, which produced it, has all kinds of cool stuff at its site. Other gems at the site include Ghost Note’s drummer and bassist, Robert “Sput” Searight and MonoNeon playing Drake songs as part of The Scorpion Project.

“The Tiny Room Session series was born from an effort to showcase the talents of LA’s best jazz instrumentalists, and their chemistry with artists of all genres,” reads an email from Tiny Records. “We invited artists to join us at our Tiny Room Studios where we recorded re-imaginings of the artists’ own songs and jazz classics.”

A few years back, when pop-rockers Toto played Harvester Performance Center, I did an interview with the band’s Steve Porcaro before the show. Nice guy, and the last of the band’s brothers — drummer Jeff and bassist Mike, who have passed away. Steve Porcaro couldn’t have been nicer.