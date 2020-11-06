cutNscratch: Bluegrass shredding and soulful, jazzy, funky gems from the inbox

A couple of hotshot bluegrass brothers have joined forces with Junior Sisk, Heather Mabe and others to cover some great old songs.
Banjo-picking Ayden Young, 14, and his younger sib, Blane Young, a 10-year-old mandolinist, center covers of “Pretty Polly” and “Little Birdie.” They recorded at Willis’ Mountain Fever Studio, with Sisk and Mabe singing. Onetime Ricky Skaggs bassist Scott Mulvahill produced the songs and overdubbed a bass part. Sisk sidemen Jonathan Dillon (mandolin) and Doug Bartlett (fiddle) rounded out the recording lineup.
Both are traditional songs in the public domain, and untold performers have covered the murder ballad “Pretty Polly” by now. The Stanley Brothers, featuring a singing and frailing Ralph, have the best known version of “Little Birdie.”
Hear the boys, who go by The Brothers Young, and the Sisk crew doing the former at https://bit.ly/brothersyoungprettypolly. Keep an eye and ear out for the latter’s release.
Sisk, in an email exchange, said that he was impressed with the young pickers and will do anything he can to promote their music.
“Bluegrass is in good hands with the younger generation like these kids keeping it real,” Sisk wrote. “Makes me proud!”
Quigg Lawrence, who put the session together, wrote in a recent email that he did it to “put a little sunshine in 2020.” And for sure, “Pretty Polly” skips along so hot that it does that, despite the lyrical brutality that Sisk and Mabe sing (very well).
Ayden Young, who in 2019 finished second in the Old Fiddlers Convention’s youth bluegrass competition, opens it with a blistering trill of a run, in the Scruggs style.
“Pretty fun collaboration,” Lawrence wrote. “Everyone was smiling.”
Follow the fellas at facebook.com/thebrothersyoung. Keep up with Ferrum-based Sisk and his band at juniorsisk.com. Mulvahill, who has played The Spot on Kirk a couple of times, is on the web at scottmulvahill.com.
Gems from the inboxMountain Fever is a hotbed of bluegrass and other acoustic music, and the label has new product from Justin Moses. The ace Dobro man’s single, “Taxland,” features his wife, world-class mandolinist Sierra Hull, who has played the valleys frequently, and had Moses along in her band. The single is from an upcoming album, “Fall Like Rain,” according to a Mountain Fever Records email.
Hear “Taxland,” which also features guitarist Bryan Sutton, fiddler Michael Cleveland on fiddle and bassist Barry Bales (wow, what a band!) via bit.ly/JustinMosesTaxland. It’s white hot.
From a jambands.com email, marvel at the wonderfully powerful Brittany Howard’s version of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — bit.ly/BHowardNeverWalk. That’s the fantastic drummer and Jefferson Center friend Nate Smith on the tubs of trouble, by the way.
Speaking of Oscar Hammerstein, he combined with another composer, Sigmund Romberg, to write “Softly, as in a Morning Sunrise.” Drummer Terreon “Tank” Gulley, who played Jefferson Center with Dr. Lonnie Smith a few years back, and his Tanktified band recorded that and other numbers for a “Tiny Room Session.” Their take on “Softly …” went live on Friday at tinyroom.live.
Tiny Records, which produced it, has all kinds of cool stuff at its site. Other gems at the site include Ghost Note’s drummer and bassist, Robert “Sput” Searight and MonoNeon playing Drake songs as part of The Scorpion Project.
“The Tiny Room Session series was born from an effort to showcase the talents of LA’s best jazz instrumentalists, and their chemistry with artists of all genres,” reads an email from Tiny Records. “We invited artists to join us at our Tiny Room Studios where we recorded re-imaginings of the artists’ own songs and jazz classics.”
Get more of this action via facebook.com/tinyroomlive.
A few years back, when pop-rockers Toto played Harvester Performance Center, I did an interview with the band’s Steve Porcaro before the show. Nice guy, and the last of the band’s brothers — drummer Jeff and bassist Mike, who have passed away. Steve Porcaro couldn’t have been nicer.
Turns out his daughter, Heather Porcaro, is a musician, too, and according to a message that his the old inbox, she’s got new music out, hear her single, “All Hands On Deck,” via bit.ly/HeatherPorcaroAllHands. I assure you, the airy, acoustic, bossa nova sounds nothing like Toto.
Closer to home, Stalwart Roanoke rapper Mr. Dynamite, with DJ TEN GRAND, has dropped “From The Vault.” The record, at mrdynamite.bandcamp.com, has a plethora of guests including onetime True Sound frontman Jah I Witness, Tre’Mendous and Canadian rapper Eternia. An early century delight!
Floyd-based fiddler Mike Mitchell and his band have a new single, “Calling Me.” Hear that one and others from the talented multi-instrumentalist at http://bit.ly/MikeMitchellYTvids.
