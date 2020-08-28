cutNscratch: Deaths of performer, roadie leave questions for loved ones

Frank Arnold’s friends and family called him “Too Tall.” They’ve added the words “too soon” to that, in the wake of Arnold’s death in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Myrtle Beach police found the Roanoke-area musician and his friend and roadie, Jake Keaton, dead in Arnold’s pickup truck on June 24. The bodies had been in the vehicle since June 21, parked by a condominium building a couple of blocks from the Atlantic Ocean, a police report indicated.
The report included another detail that has baffled the men’s friends and family. A miniscule amount of what officers believed to be heroin was in the truck. Arnold, 29, and Keaton, 23, died with a combination of morphine and fentanyl in their blood, and Arnold had a 0.09 blood alcohol content, an officer told Arnold’s mother, Tamberly Kennedy.
“The cop said between seconds to a minute from each other, they snorted a line apiece and they both just literally died where they were,” Kennedy said. “They didn’t struggle to get out. There was no attempt to save the other one. They just literally passed out and died immediately.”
Drew Sirry, who founded the country band Outlaw Ridge with Arnold, said that he had not known heroin to be part of either man’s life. Arnold had even cautioned a bandmate with “tough love” when he learned that the man was relapsing on hard drugs, Sirry said.
“It was … so strange to get that news, because that wasn’t him,” Sirry said of Arnold. “It didn’t seem like him. It didn’t make any sense at all. And that’s the hardest part of the whole thing, is just not understanding, and why.”
Sirry has spent some of the time since then organizing a memorial concert for Arnold and Keaton, set for Saturday night at The Pirate Sip Barrr, in Salem. Outlaw Ridge, with a new singer, will headline the event. Other musical friends will be on the bill as well, Sirry said.
Kennedy, a singer who introduced Arnold to the Roanoke Valley’s karaoke scene, will be there, along with five of Arnold’s half-siblings. Kennedy said she was angry at media reports after the men’s deaths that she believed reduced them to junkies.
“He was an amazing human being,” Kennedy said. “He was one of the most honest, loving people that you could ever meet. There’s not anyone that he met that didn’t love him, that he didn’t care about. Even people that were mean and ugly to him, he just avoided them. He was a great person.”
She added: “It was the first time it was ever heard of that he did anything like that. To me, [the news] erased everything that he ever was, and they just put that label on him.”
Sirry, who said he met Arnold through karaoke, had been playing music with him for the better part of the past decade. The past year had seen them solidify their lineup with a quartet that got along well. The four shared the same goals and were beginning to build a strong name in the region.
Arnold was not just the band’s frontman, he was the guy who related to audience members between sets, Sirry said. He was 7-foot-1. But Arnold, who had no interest in playing sports growing up, did not intimidate.
“He was really good about talking to the public, with kids especially,” Sirry said. “It might have been because he was so freakishly tall. It might have been that in a lot of ways he acted like a really, really big kid.”
Arnold was a fun-loving prankster who grew serious when it came to making the band sound good, Sirry remembered. And when a bandmate seemed to be going down a bad path, he was not afraid to address the subject.
“He didn’t want to lose him either in the band or as a friend,” he said. “And it was almost something he was kind of passionate about. To see something like this happen really just threw us for a loop.”
Keaton was a new friend to the band, a quiet, shy guy who wanted to be part of things, Sirry said. Arnold suggested that Keaton be the equipment manager, and Keaton wound up helping out on Arnold’s solo and duo shows, as well.
Keaton, who a few years prior had been badly injured when a tractor-trailer struck him, had become very involved in church after that, Sirry said. He turned out to be an enthusiastic professional as a roadie, too.
“You couldn’t have had a nicer guy,” Sirry said. “He was shy, but he was extremely nice.”
Arnold was not a choir boy, Kennedy and Sirry acknowledged. After his death, a couple of Kennedy’s children told her that Arnold had done cocaine in the past. Sirry, too, had seen a bit of that from him, he said. Both thought it was more likely that Arnold believed he had bought cocaine, and police told Kennedy that there was no drug paraphernalia in the truck.
“He had called his girlfriend and told her that he was on his way back,” Kennedy said. “We think he was trying to wake up to come back. Not that cocaine is any better. ... I’m trying to come to terms with that whole thing.”
Arnold and Keaton had gone to Myrtle Beach for a solo show that Arnold booked there. He tried to get his bandmates to come along, but they all declined.
“I was trying to save my vacation for deer season,” Sirry said. “We all just kind of hung back, and he did a solo show down there. To me, that’s one of my biggest regrets, because I could have totally gone, and feel like if I would have gone it might not have happened.
“That’s weighed heavily on me, and that’s part of what’s motivated me to get this benefit off the ground and do everything I’ve done with it. We can honor him that way, though.”
Donations are not required, but will be accepted in any amount to go to both families, he said.
“I can’t apologize to him for deciding not to go, but I can at least do this.”
Kennedy has been stuck in a mourning pattern ever since Arnold’s death. She hopes the memorial will be a salve.
“I’ve had a really hard time doing anything,” she said. “Our whole family is hurting. We need some kind of finality, and we feel like this will be our celebration of life for him.”
