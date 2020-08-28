cutNscratch: Deaths of performer, roadie leave questions for loved ones

“It was … so strange to get that news, because that wasn’t him,” Sirry said of Arnold. “It didn’t seem like him. It didn’t make any sense at all. And that’s the hardest part of the whole thing, is just not understanding, and why.”

Sirry has spent some of the time since then organizing a memorial concert for Arnold and Keaton, set for Saturday night at The Pirate Sip Barrr, in Salem. Outlaw Ridge, with a new singer, will headline the event. Other musical friends will be on the bill as well, Sirry said.

Kennedy, a singer who introduced Arnold to the Roanoke Valley’s karaoke scene, will be there, along with five of Arnold’s half-siblings. Kennedy said she was angry at media reports after the men’s deaths that she believed reduced them to junkies.

“He was an amazing human being,” Kennedy said. “He was one of the most honest, loving people that you could ever meet. There’s not anyone that he met that didn’t love him, that he didn’t care about. Even people that were mean and ugly to him, he just avoided them. He was a great person.”

She added: “It was the first time it was ever heard of that he did anything like that. To me, [the news] erased everything that he ever was, and they just put that label on him.”