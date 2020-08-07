cutNscratch: Federal COVID-19 relief funds set to help Roanoke venues, musicians

Buzz in the coronavirus-contained live music world of late has focused on two pieces of legislation — the Save Our Stages Act and the RESTART Act — that would provide help to live music venues, bars, restaurants and other entertainment-related spaces.
Those are just some bills, some lonely old bills, sittin’ up on Capitol Hill. There is, however, some help available just around the bend, for Roanoke artists and presenters.
Money has filtered down to Roanoke, most of it via the CARES Act, the nation’s first major piece of COVID-19 relief legislation. It will be divvied up soon, and you can apply to get your share.
More than $8 million reached the city. Elected and appointed leaders chose 36 residents for the novel Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force. That group, chaired by Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, conducted multiple online video conferences to prioritize needs in the time of the virus.
People representing business, education, health care, nonprofit and arts sectors delivered a report last month to Roanoke City Council, emphasizing these areas: community health (at least $1.2 million); the economy (at least $2.5 million); a safety net (at least $2 million); and youth and education (at least $1.18 million).
Let’s just take a look at the arts and culture aspect of it, which, by the way, falls under the economy heading. According to task force member Shaleen Powell, about $400,000 is available for arts and culture organizations, and $50,000 can go to restaurants, to hire musicians for outdoor, coronavirus-adapted gigs. It all will come in grant form.
“They said, we know that we’ve got performing artists out there who need support,” Doug Jackson, Roanoke’s arts and culture coordinator, said of the task force’s members. “How do we support them?”
After the Star City Strong task force made its suggestions, which you can see in a July 20 document (bit.ly/StarCityStrongRecs), city officials have been working on the best ways to divide up the money among many subgroups in question. Jackson said last week that he was finalizing applications in his purview, with hopes that people could access them online sometime this coming week.
The money would be available to for-profit and nonprofit orgs.
“I’m already doing a deep dive, one-on-one, with each one of them so when we come out with the arts and cultural funding next week, I’ve got a program that meets some of their needs, and is simple,” Jackson said.
Follow this space for more news about these grants. And follow this page, roanokeva.gov/caresact, for the applications themselves.
Save Our Stages Act / RESTART Act
On July 22, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators and representatives introduced what they call the Save Our Stages Act, meant to help small live music venue operators and talent representatives.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and recent presidential primary candidate, name-checked Prince’s appearances at storied Minneapolis club First Avenue, while Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas referenced the dance hall and live music scenes in his state in an announcement from Klobuchar’s office, which you can read via bit.ly/SaveStages.
Details from the Senate bill — and a similar one in the House of Representatives, the latter put forth by Rep. Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat — were not yet in the record at congress.gov.
According to Klobuchar’s news release, the act if passed into law “would provide Small Business Administration grants for independent live music venue operators affected by COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. These grants would provide six months of financial support to keep venues afloat, pay employees, and preserve a critical economic sector for communities across America.”
Both that bill and the RESTART Act, which extends the Paycheck Protection Program and establishes loan-based relief to small businesses, are in committees, according to the congressional website. Visit saveourstages.com to learn more and contact Congress.
Roanoke native Micah Davidson is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based booking agent and talent buyer whose clients include the recently postponed Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Davidson said that without the aid those acts would provide, his business will not make it.
“This will help keep independent festival promoters, independent venues, agencies, and management companies from closing,” Davidson wrote in a message exchange. “Without it, my own company won’t make it to the end of the year. I can’t begin to tell people how important the support is, from our whole country.
“People keep posting [on social media] about how they miss live music. ... well ... I miss my livelihood!”
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, responding to a query about the Save Our Stages Act, recollected his support as governor for live entertainment and tourism as economic drivers. The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail was among the projects that came to fruition during his time in Richmond.
“Many communities throughout the Commonwealth are enriched culturally and economically by live entertainment. In fact, live entertainment helps fuel restaurants, shops, hotels, and all kinds of attractions, which create jobs for folks who live in these communities and inspire even more innovative businesses,” Warner said, via email from a spokeswoman. “During this economic crisis, I’m going to keep pushing for Congress to bring relief to this industry and make sure that these jobs don’t disappear forever.”
