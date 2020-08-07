cutNscratch: Federal COVID-19 relief funds set to help Roanoke venues, musicians

Buzz in the coronavirus-contained live music world of late has focused on two pieces of legislation — the Save Our Stages Act and the RESTART Act — that would provide help to live music venues, bars, restaurants and other entertainment-related spaces.

Those are just some bills, some lonely old bills, sittin’ up on Capitol Hill. There is, however, some help available just around the bend, for Roanoke artists and presenters.

Money has filtered down to Roanoke, most of it via the CARES Act, the nation’s first major piece of COVID-19 relief legislation. It will be divvied up soon, and you can apply to get your share.

More than $8 million reached the city. Elected and appointed leaders chose 36 residents for the novel Star City Strong Recovery Fund Task Force. That group, chaired by Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, conducted multiple online video conferences to prioritize needs in the time of the virus.

People representing business, education, health care, nonprofit and arts sectors delivered a report last month to Roanoke City Council, emphasizing these areas: community health (at least $1.2 million); the economy (at least $2.5 million); a safety net (at least $2 million); and youth and education (at least $1.18 million).