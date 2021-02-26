cutNscratch: FloydFest moving forward in COVID era; live music returns to Martin's

The latest email blast from Across-the-Way Productions further confirmed a seemingly inevitable and welcome return to normal: FloydFest is going to happen on schedule this year.
Tuesday’s mail was not unusual for the festival’s typical run-up pattern. On-the-Rise contest performers and local acts, plus a new “glamping” option, were in the message. But after a coronavirus summer of 2020, during which the festival was among countless events canceled due to pandemic concerns, it was more welcome than the usual blast.
Festival spokesman Sam Calhoun said that he received about 350 emails after the 10 a.m. info drop. The majority were ticket inquiries and festival questions, not concerns about safety. But for those who have safety in mind, FloydFest organizers have made a lot of changes that will be readily apparent at this year’s event, set for July 21-25.
“First off, we never ever stop thinking about this,” Calhoun said of COVID-19 concerns. “We’re coming up on a year [since] this reality struck us, and from that point to this point, it’s been constant. At the very core of what we do is the safety, health and well-being of our patrons, staff, volunteers, the whole kit and caboodle. So we understand that we can’t throw this event unless we throw this as a safe event.”
Expect another email blast in March related to Across-the-Way’s COVID-19 safety plan, designed in consultation with multiple government agencies, doctors and scientists, he said.
“Last year, we were trying to implement a wellness for artists program, so we got together with these doctors from across the state who were going to help us facilitate this,” Calhoun said. “They have been crucial communication points for the COVID safety plans we have come up with.”
As Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam continues to ease pandemic-related social and business restrictions, festival organizers grow more confident the event will go forward as planned.
“We feel like we’re in a period of the year when it’s going to be the safest possible time to throw an event such as ours,” he said.
Attendance will be restricted, though — that number has yet to be determined at a festival that found a pre-COVID comfort zone at about 7,000. Customers shuttling in will see more buses, in order to create more space among them.
When they approach the festival site off the Blue Ridge Parkway, in Patrick County, they will see what Calhoun called a massive LED screen displaying the COVID guidelines, courtesy Virginia 811. All box office locations and gates will feature temperature checks.
On the festival grounds, they’ll see volunteers using backpacks to spray disinfectant on surfaces that patrons, staff and artists use most. FloydFest had upgraded its portable toilet cleaning over the years but will go even further this time out, Calhoun said.
Possibly the most noticeable change will come in the potables department. The collectible steel cups will be gone.
“We spent 10 years teaching our patrons to use stainless steel pints for all beverages, then we realized months ago, with COVID, that it is a cross-contamination nightmare,” he said. “So, reluctantly, we are moving toward single-use recyclable cups and cans.
“That’s a huge change for us.”
Across-the-Way will redouble its recycling efforts to deal with the extra waste, to keep its landfill diversion rate the same, he said.
One of FloydFest’s biggest pluses was the plentiful and free well water available on site, at help-yourself spigots. They will still be there. But volunteers will be there to sanitize the water station, customers’ water bottles and spouts.
The festival organizers have been in frequent contact with their 75 national brand partners to share information on best practices, and the FloydFest team has looked at every on-site system and retooled them to fit the era, he said.
“We have learned a lot and I think that made us uniquely equipped,” Calhoun said. “We are up to this challenge that is ahead of us.”
Music at Martin’s includes pared-down St. Pat’s Party
Last year, the annual St. Pat’s Street Party at Martin’s Downtown was one of the last big events before everything shut down socially. On March 13, a scaled-down version will happen indoors at the First Street restaurant and music venue.
Three groups — Lazy Man Dub Band, Jared Stout Band and Eric Wayne Band — were scheduled to perform, with a mini-set from the Appalachian Piping Academy. The event was to run from noon to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m., but with Northam’s recent decision to allow bars to remain open until midnight, venue owner Jason Martin said that he will add another band to the lineup.
No outdoor bar or stage is in the offing, as in typical years, as those things won’t work under the existing restrictions, but Martin’s will put a dozen dining tables on its Luck Avenue side for the day. The outdoor scene will be free. Cover for the Martin’s St. Pat’s Party will be $10, first come, first served.
“St. Pat’s has been … the holiday that we’ve really hitched our brand to for years, really riding the coattails of the parade,” Martin said. “It’s by far our biggest and best day of the year.”
Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced earlier in February that it would not hold the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival. Likewise, the scene at Martin’s won’t be like those in years past, of which the proprietor once said, “The biggest shock of the day is you find people whose lives are just falling apart at 2 in the afternoon, 1 in the afternoon.”
Still, Martin said, “I didn’t want to do nothing this year.”
Expect the usual protocols, he said: no bar seating, table service only, no standing room, no dance floor, tables 6 feet apart; masks required for entry and when moving through the restaurant.
“And for that day, we’re not going to be a restaurant first,” he said. “We’re going to be a St Pat’s party destination first, for that day. … Even without the parade, I still think it will be pretty good.”
Music has been a key component in the restaurant’s 15-year history, but it was missing from the stage for most of the past year. With a return to the later closing time, bands are returning. The schedule starts March 5 with Empty Bottles, and Mad Iguanas will play on March 6.
“We’re going to ease our way back into Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday shows,” he said. “We will get there eventually.”
That’s even more reason for hope as the weather begins to warm.