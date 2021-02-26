cutNscratch: FloydFest moving forward in COVID era; live music returns to Martin's

Last year, the annual St. Pat’s Street Party at Martin’s Downtown was one of the last big events before everything shut down socially. On March 13, a scaled-down version will happen indoors at the First Street restaurant and music venue.

Three groups — Lazy Man Dub Band, Jared Stout Band and Eric Wayne Band — were scheduled to perform, with a mini-set from the Appalachian Piping Academy. The event was to run from noon to 9 p.m., with doors opening at 11 a.m., but with Northam’s recent decision to allow bars to remain open until midnight, venue owner Jason Martin said that he will add another band to the lineup.

No outdoor bar or stage is in the offing, as in typical years, as those things won’t work under the existing restrictions, but Martin’s will put a dozen dining tables on its Luck Avenue side for the day. The outdoor scene will be free. Cover for the Martin’s St. Pat’s Party will be $10, first come, first served.

“St. Pat’s has been … the holiday that we’ve really hitched our brand to for years, really riding the coattails of the parade,” Martin said. “It’s by far our biggest and best day of the year.”