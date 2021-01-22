cutNscratch: Gems from the inbox include Alligator Records’ 50th; Nikki Glaspie solo work

Check out the video for “The Freaks Come Out At Night” via youtu.be/Sc4uojYnIGg.

In an email that label founder Bruce Iglauer sent to music journalists recently, the Alligator man wrote that Birchwood ties it all together with a storyteller’s voice, gritty instrumental work and a road-tested band.

“It’s especially appropriate that we start the year with a release by a ‘new generation’ blues artist,” Iglauer wrote. “Since I founded Alligator in 1971, the label has been dedicated to bringing the best younger blues men and women into the international spotlight. I knew Selwyn was one of those artists from the first time I saw him, in 2012 when he competed at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis … He carried himself like a musician with years of experience.”

The next year, Birchwood won both the IBC band competition and the Albert King Award for best guitarist. After that Memphis, Tennessee, event, the road brought him to Blue 5.