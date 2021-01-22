cutNscratch: Gems from the inbox include Alligator Records’ 50th; Nikki Glaspie solo work

Blues greats from the Alligator Records roster used to be regulars in the Roanoke Valley. Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials played here, as did Guitar Shorty and late greats James Cotton and Michael Burks.
Another among the venerated Chicago-based label’s acts is Selwyn Birchwood, a burning guitarist and lap steel player who led his band at Blue 5 Restaurant in 2013.
We don’t see those great acts these days, for reasons beyond COVID-19, and we’ll get to that issue later in this column. At any rate, it’s good to hear that Birchwood is still doing his thing on Alligator and making some excellent music.
The label, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary of turning out what it calls “Genuine Houserockin’ Music,” is leading off 2021 with Birchwood’s latest release, “Living In A Burning House.” The record is due Jan. 29, and a couple of digital spins last week were good on the old ear holes.
There’s a fair share of the driving blues that made his label famous, but Tampa, Florida, native Birchwood touches on multiple moods, grooves and styles — with swatches of good humor and fun — with this record, and his vocal style is good for all of it. “I Got Drunk, Laid and Stoned,” “Searching For My Tribe,” “One More Time,” “Through A Microphone” and set-closer “My Happy Place” are highlights.
Check out the video for “The Freaks Come Out At Night” via youtu.be/Sc4uojYnIGg.
In an email that label founder Bruce Iglauer sent to music journalists recently, the Alligator man wrote that Birchwood ties it all together with a storyteller’s voice, gritty instrumental work and a road-tested band.
“It’s especially appropriate that we start the year with a release by a ‘new generation’ blues artist,” Iglauer wrote. “Since I founded Alligator in 1971, the label has been dedicated to bringing the best younger blues men and women into the international spotlight. I knew Selwyn was one of those artists from the first time I saw him, in 2012 when he competed at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis … He carried himself like a musician with years of experience.”
The next year, Birchwood won both the IBC band competition and the Albert King Award for best guitarist. After that Memphis, Tennessee, event, the road brought him to Blue 5.
As we reported late last year, Blue 5 is no more, and with its closing, a steady stream of legit blues acts is dammed up. The Coffee Pot Roadhouse, which soldiers on in all seasons, has not been the blues hotbed it used to be. Blues BBQ Co. and Awful Arthur’s at Towers (later called Growlers American Grill & Venue) — both of which brought in some cool blues acts — are long gone.
So too, it seems, is the larger Roanoke Valley’s interest in the art form. I remember a few years ago, guitarist Tinsley Ellis telling me that Roanoke “is a blues town, always has been,” before playing to an embarrassingly thin crowd at an Elmwood Park festival.. It wasn’t his fault.
Pre-COVID, both Jefferson Center and Harvester Performance Center have been able to bring bigger-ticket acts to good crowds, and maybe will again after the vaccine gets around. (At press time, we learned that the Harvester’s general manager, Gary Jackson, is retiring next month. Look for more on that in this space, next week.)
But that smaller club experience for bands looking to grind their way toward bigger shows? That looks to be gone, minus an enterprising soul looking to stick out the neck for an original, American style, and an audience willing to take chances.
Look for “Living In A Burning House” soon at alligator.com. Follow Birchwood at selwynbirchwood.com.
Congrats to Alligator for giving countless listeners, including this one, access to some great, rootsy jams over the decades. The label, with a history that includes Hound Dog Taylor, Professor Longhair, Koko Taylor, Albert Collins and Johnny Winter, is home these days to the awesome singer Shemekia Copeland, guitar prodigy Christopher “Kingfish” Ingram, Ellis and the world’s greatest living blues harmonica man, Charlie Musselwhite.
Keep an eye and ear out for the label’s 50th Anniversary Online Streaming Concert, set for March 13 at youtu.be/Sc4uojYnIGg.
Glaspie goes solo
We like to keep up with a great drummer, Nikki Glaspie, whose father, Enos Glaspie, is a Roanoke Valley guy.
Nikki G., who used to play drums for Beyonce, has occasionally performed in Southwest Virginia, for instance with Dumpstaphunk (at the aforementioned Growler’s, as well as Jefferson Center), and The Nth Power (Jefferson Center.
While Glaspie remains with The Nth Power and hopes to release a record with that band later this year, she also is doing her first-ever solo music, she said in interview with Relix.com. Expect an EP, “iPhone Sessions,” from her in the near future. She made the whole thing on her iPhone, naturally.
“I can literally just put the phone in my lap and press record,” Glaspie told Relix. “Or I can just pull up a keyboard, pull up some bass sounds and press record. It’s pretty amazing. I played it for [a friend] and she was like, ‘You did that on your phone?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, you can too!’”
For now, she can’t come back around here to play. Let’s hope that stoppage ends soon.