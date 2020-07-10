cutNscratch: Gems from the inbox include Cindy Blackman Santana

A lucky seven years ago, wise jazz-rock fans showed up to hear drummer Cindy Blackman Santana play the music of her idol, Tony Williams, in Roanoke.
Her take on the late master’s music was a smash in two sets at Jefferson Center’s Jazz Club venue, now called Fostek Hall.
These days, she spends most of her live music time on stages with her husband, Carlos Santana, but she is still involved with her own projects. Blackman Santana, who first came to wide recognition smacking the bejabbers out of her kit behind Lenny Kravitz, has released a solo album, according to a publicity email from Jensen Communications.
The disc, “Give the Drummer Some,” features her husband, along with a one-time Williams bandmate, guitarist John McLaughlin; Living Colour’s six-string assassin, Vernon Reid; and Metallica’s Kirk Hammett. Guitar madness ensues.
So does drum madness. Blackman Santana is one of the absolute best. In a bonus, you’ll get to hear her singing, too, on tracks including the John Lennon classic, “Imagine.” Her blues-rocking take on the number includes some of her husband’s ripping lead guitar work. Check it out at youtu.be/0JiyUnHiS5I.
Pre-order the album if you like via orcd.co/givethedrummersome. It’s a mixed bag of styles, including some burning jazz and some grooving dance material.
In a semi-related item, she and Carlos Santana collaborated with McLaughlin and Santana for a song called “Quarantine Blues,” which you can access via youtu.be/ZbcerxytkV. She, McLaughlin and another great drummer (and producer) Narada Michael Walden wrote it. Walden is drumming on the track.
Let’s add here that it is beautiful to see and hear Santana’s continued expansion as a guitarist. That guy could have started taking it easy long ago, yet at 72, he is playing things that he never did before, and those things are not easy to do. That’s something to which any musician should aspire.
Watch past the end of “Quarantine Blues” as the performers on the song give their pitches for musiccares.com, in particular its COVID-19 relief fund. The organization, under the Recording Academy‘s umbrella, seeks to help those music business professionals whom the pandemic put out of work.
Blood drive at Harvester
As we’ve reported, Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center has moved its shows outdoors during the pandemic. You can look indoors there on Thursday to give blood.
The nonprofit MusicGives Inc. will be in the lobby, set up with a donation site before Darrell Scott’s scheduled performance at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market stage. The blood drive runs from 1 to 6 p.m. Donors will be signed up for the chance at two tickets to FloydFest 2021.
Schedule your appointment to donate by calling 1-800-RED CROSS or visiting redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins will be welcome and eligible for the FloydFest tickets, too, according to event organizer Kody Reed.
Southwest Virginia music fans may know Reed as the drummer for a Lexington, Kentucky, band formerly known as C2 & The Brothers Reed. The act is now called Kentucky Ruckus.
In an email, Reed wrote that he started MusicGives “to spread love, hope and charity to local communities while helping promote the local businesses, arts and artisans that make our communities what they are.” His next scheduled event in Southwest Virginia is set for July 22, at 5 Points Music Sanctuary.