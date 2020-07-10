cutNscratch: Gems from the inbox include Cindy Blackman Santana

In a semi-related item, she and Carlos Santana collaborated with McLaughlin and Santana for a song called “Quarantine Blues,” which you can access via youtu.be/ZbcerxytkV. She, McLaughlin and another great drummer (and producer) Narada Michael Walden wrote it. Walden is drumming on the track.

Let’s add here that it is beautiful to see and hear Santana’s continued expansion as a guitarist. That guy could have started taking it easy long ago, yet at 72, he is playing things that he never did before, and those things are not easy to do. That’s something to which any musician should aspire.

Watch past the end of “Quarantine Blues” as the performers on the song give their pitches for musiccares.com, in particular its COVID-19 relief fund. The organization, under the Recording Academy‘s umbrella, seeks to help those music business professionals whom the pandemic put out of work.

Blood drive at Harvester

As we’ve reported, Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center has moved its shows outdoors during the pandemic. You can look indoors there on Thursday to give blood.