cutNscratch: Goodbye to live music at Martin's, for now; and so long to Billy's Barn

For jamband aficionados, today is an unofficial holiday. It’s the late Jerry Garcia’s birthday. The Grateful Dead singer, guitarist and counterculture icon would have turned 78.
Garcia’s birthday sparked a tradition at Martin’s Downtown, in Roanoke — the Shakedown Street Party, another of co-owner/general manager Jason Martin’s signature block parties. A day of music indoors and out was in the offing.
In a coronavirus-era move, Martin has canceled the event. He has no shows of any sort scheduled, nor a timetable to begin booking them.
Live music has been a part of the culture from the beginning at the restaurant, which Martin and his family opened in 2005. Obviously, there is nothing slated in December, to celebrate the restaurant and venue’s 15th anniversary.
In an email conversation, Martin outlined the reasons behind his decision. Coronavirus was at the center of a multi-layered response.
“It’s become evident that the state of Virginia expects the businesses to enforce [its] rules in regards to patrons wearing masks and social distancing,” he wrote. “This liability is a large negative impact to consider. I think that having a live band would give the signal to folks that they can let their guard down and ignore some of the ‘rules,’ thus creating a problematic environment where it would be difficult for us to maintain control of the situation.”
Multiple venues are doing outdoor shows these days, and Martin said that it would be easier to keep patrons distanced outside. But with decreased capacity and proper distancing in place, he couldn’t allow enough people in to make his block parties profitable.
“The margins are already so slim with the decreased [restaurant] revenues, I just can’t take any financial risks right now,” wrote Martin, who also runs the neighboring eatery, Sidecar.
Finally, he has watched as social media lit up with sometimes knee jerk responses to how others are doing business.
“Additionally, there’s just too many people out there that are quick to judge and point fingers at any business or organization that they feel is acting irresponsibly, regardless whether they know the facts and laws or not,” he wrote. “Any event that promotes any sort of social gathering is going to be labeled as inappropriate by many, and I just can’t justify bringing on the potential negative image that would come along with having events at this time.”
Martin does not see live music happening there again until distancing and mask guidelines are over — in other words, till the pandemic is over, many months from now.
“I hope I’m wrong and it’s much sooner, but I’m not optimistic,” he wrote.
Billy’s Barn closes
A Salem venue that provided a lot of good times with live music, Billy’s Barn, has closed, effective July 24. That, too, is C-bug related.
In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant posted: “With the surge of the [coronavirus] and the restrictions and rules that must be followed for the healthful benefit of us all, it has given us no other alternative.”
General manager Chad Miles, son of the restaurant’s owner and namesake, Billy Miles, said in an instant message thread that he could “not at the moment” envision re-opening.
“But, I never say never,” he wrote. “There would need to be substantial changes and with the current market, I don’t see it happening anytime soon.”
The place was known as Billy’s Barn from 1969 to 1992, when Billy Miles’ father, also named Billy, owned it. It went through multiple names and owners until 2011, when the younger Billy — also known as a successful high school football coach — bought the building and re-opened it with the old name.
The room hosted lots of beach music from the likes of Band of Oz; out-of-state guitar slingers such as Conrad Oberg and Lefty Williams; local jammers Mad Iguanas and GOTE (full disclosure: I subbed on drums for a few GOTE gigs there, and always had myself a time); and multiple The Bazaar Presents concerts featuring Eternal Summers, The Bastards of Fate, The Young Sinclairs and more.
It’s a great sounding room, by the way, and here’s hoping that it serves that function again some day.
A gem from the inbox: Floyd Country Store meets the Kennedy Center
Last week, the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Floyd Country Store and Facebook teamed up to present some great old-time music from Floyd.
Streaming live via Facebook, the Kennedy Center’s Arts Across American Program presented music from the Earl White Stringband and Eddie Bond & Friends. It was part of a 20-week digital series that Facebook and the Kennedy Center began posting last Monday, according to an email from Richmond-based Alliance Group.
You can still see the video, at bit.ly/FloydMeetsKennedy. Floyd Country Store co-owner Dylan Locke introduces the performance, bringing back memories of his years as artistic director at Jefferson Center, introducing acts on the Shaftman Performance Hall Stage. See more performances from Kennedy Center at facebook.com/KennedyCenter/live_videos.
