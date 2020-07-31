cutNscratch: Goodbye to live music at Martin's, for now; and so long to Billy's Barn

Multiple venues are doing outdoor shows these days, and Martin said that it would be easier to keep patrons distanced outside. But with decreased capacity and proper distancing in place, he couldn’t allow enough people in to make his block parties profitable.

“The margins are already so slim with the decreased [restaurant] revenues, I just can’t take any financial risks right now,” wrote Martin, who also runs the neighboring eatery, Sidecar.

Finally, he has watched as social media lit up with sometimes knee jerk responses to how others are doing business.

“Additionally, there’s just too many people out there that are quick to judge and point fingers at any business or organization that they feel is acting irresponsibly, regardless whether they know the facts and laws or not,” he wrote. “Any event that promotes any sort of social gathering is going to be labeled as inappropriate by many, and I just can’t justify bringing on the potential negative image that would come along with having events at this time.”

Martin does not see live music happening there again until distancing and mask guidelines are over — in other words, till the pandemic is over, many months from now.

“I hope I’m wrong and it’s much sooner, but I’m not optimistic,” he wrote.