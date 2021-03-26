cutNscratch: Hitmaking valley native Ross Copperman restarts solo career

“I just lost my mind with those two songs,” he said. “They were two of my favorite songs I had written in a long time. I just couldn’t get them out of my head, and I was obsessed with them.

“They’re not really country songs, and so after a while of singing them for a year, I reached out to Ed. I was like, ‘Ed, I think these might be my songs. Would you be OK if I sang these songs?’ He was so excited. He gave me his blessing and was kind of asking how it felt for me to be back in the artist seat.

“Ed really sparked that thing in my brain of, wow, I can do this, and Ed Sheeran’s supporting me doing this. So that’s pretty awesome.”

He began to gather a team around him that included Photo Finish’s general manager, Michael Collin, with whom he had been friends since they were college interns in the New York music industry. Copperman’s manager, Steve Bersky of Foundations Music, believed in the music that Copperman wanted to record. And a young producer, Alex Mendoza (Zayn Malik, Shaed) helped Copperman find the sound.