cutNscratch: Jayna Brown returns to Jeff Center stage for virtual performance

Much has happened for powerhouse young singer Jayna Brown since her last performance on Jefferson Center’s Shaftman Performance Hall stage.
In March 2013, an on-stage audience enveloped her as Brown and Snarky Puppy recorded “I’ll Do Me,” a song she co-wrote with that band’s Michael League. The song, featuring a guitar break from her Music Lab at Jefferson Center classmate Gabriel Morales, would become an extra track on Snarky’s breakthrough CD/DVD project, “Family Dinner — Volume 1.” The YouTube video, at bit.ly/JaynaSnarky, has counted nearly 2.7 million views to date. She was 12.
The ensuing years included a strong run on television show “America’s Got Talent,” and a move to the D.C. area, where Brown attended and graduated from Duke Ellington School of the Arts.
The 19-year-old was considering a move to a music writing and performance hub when her Roanoke-based grandparents persuaded her to give it some time and consider her options while living with them.
In the meantime, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, for months halting most live performances.
When Brown stepped back on the Shaftman stage on Nov. 7, there was no audience. Instead of Snarky Puppy, it was a trio rounded out by guitarist Willis Greenstreet and keyboardist Brian Mahne. There was a small sound and video crew on hand, though, recording for the latest edition of Jefferson Center’s Listen Now, Gather Later series.
The concert they shot will go live from Jeffcenter.org on Tuesday.
Brown felt some ghosts from the past at the session.
“It was definitely something special,” she said. “I think what made the energy so amped, when I was walking in and there was no one there, I could imagine from years ago performing on that stage. All the energy was so much more vivid because there was no one there.”
Brown was no stranger to YouTube views when she was a music lab kid recording vocals with Snarky Puppy. She was 11 when her cover of gospel/contemporary Christian number “Take Me to the King” began its explosion. That video has pulled in about 7.5 million views. A couple of years prior, she and her mom, Tetia Brown (who is quite the singer, herself), did a karaoke version of “Rolling in the Deep” that has a half million views at the video website.
Jayna Brown long ago decided that music would be her living, and her time on TV solidified that. She was 14 at the time and less concerned with winning than in making the best impression with her performances. She made it to the semi-final round.
“Any time someone gives you the ability to show your talent on their platform, especially one as big as ‘America’s Got Talent,’ the effects [are] worldwide, not just national,” she said. “I’ve gotten so many jobs that came out of that. I got an entirely new following. The effects of the experience itself were almost as amazing as the experience.”
She had been a Roanoke resident, but a move with her mother brought her to the Ellington school, where for three years she studied vocals, music theory, sight-reading and piano, along with a non-music class load.
Among her takeaways: She could persevere through a densely packed, high-pressure schedule.
“Being around other creatives was an amazing experience,” she said. “I feel like I learned a lot about collaborating with people, and just getting everyone a seat at the table, so to speak.”
Moving back to Roanoke brought back lots of great memories. It’s where she signed her first autograph, and got her first live performance experiences. She and Greenstreet had been playing out quite a bit before the pandemic hit.
“The training and experiences that I received here years and years ago are, to this day, still some of the most valuable experiences I have to date,” she said.
Brown has also been writing a lot, with collaborators, and looking to land music placements in TV, movies, commercials and more. Today’s digital connections make up for physical distance, she said.
She also was doing gigs with her grandfather, Terry Brown, who sings for The Kings and leads his own Terry Brown Ascension Project.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.
“You see it on TV, and you don’t really see the impact till it happens to you,” she said. “It’s so sad. My grandmother had to drop him off at the door, and she couldn’t go inside to the hospital. Moments like that are really scary, and the waiting game.”
Jayna Brown, who tested negative, had to stay with a friend for a time, but she is back home with her grandparents now.
“He got better a couple of days after going to the hospital, and things are looking up. He’s eating, which is the most important thing. If one of my family members is not eating, that’s a bad sign, because we love food,” she said, with a relieved laugh.
Her negative diagnosis meant she was clear to record the Jefferson Center session with Greenstreet and Richmond-based Mahne, both of whom she called “incredible musicians.”
Booking Brown for the Listen Now, Gather Later virtual series was an obvious call, Jefferson Center executive director Cyrus Pace said in a message exchange. She will also meet with music lab students and discuss her career to date and next steps, Pace wrote.
“Time flies,” Pace wrote. “The key for asking her to do it in the end, really, is that she can really sing!”
Four shows preceded Brown’s: jazz singer Rene Marie; classical musicians Hsiang Tu and Alan Weinstein; jazzers Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby; and chamber group Amici Musicorum. Americana duo Bumper Jacksons goes live Nov. 24, wrapping the series. All the performances will be available to web audiences through Dec. 31, via jeffcenter.org/listennow.
“We are proud of what we have sold so far and remain hopeful that more people will take advantage of the opportunity to see exclusive content recorded from our stages,” Pace wrote. “Sounds and video quality are very high and the performances are solid. And you can’t beat the price!”
It’s $10 per show, and $54 for all six.
Brown was psyched about her trio’s performance.
“It’s scaled down, and I really appreciate it,” she said. “I think that gives it more of an intimate feel for the performance. It was just three of us up there, and it was amazing.”
