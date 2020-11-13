cutNscratch: Jayna Brown returns to Jeff Center stage for virtual performance

The concert they shot will go live from Jeffcenter.org on Tuesday.

Brown felt some ghosts from the past at the session.

“It was definitely something special,” she said. “I think what made the energy so amped, when I was walking in and there was no one there, I could imagine from years ago performing on that stage. All the energy was so much more vivid because there was no one there.”

Brown was no stranger to YouTube views when she was a music lab kid recording vocals with Snarky Puppy. She was 11 when her cover of gospel/contemporary Christian number “Take Me to the King” began its explosion. That video has pulled in about 7.5 million views. A couple of years prior, she and her mom, Tetia Brown (who is quite the singer, herself), did a karaoke version of “Rolling in the Deep” that has a half million views at the video website.

Jayna Brown long ago decided that music would be her living, and her time on TV solidified that. She was 14 at the time and less concerned with winning than in making the best impression with her performances. She made it to the semi-final round.