cutNscratch: Jefferson Center celebrates 20th anniversary online

As the music world moves ever so surely toward re-engagement, larger venues are still unable to sensibly (and economically) do indoor shows. That’s a bit sad for Jefferson Center, where audiences would be in the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of live music at its premiere room, Shaftman Performance Hall.

Instead, the Jeff is sharing with subscribers some email links to great moments from the 900-seat auditorium’s history. Among the highlights:

1. Video of Lalah Hathaway’s astounding, Grammy Award-winning vocal performance with Snarky Puppy (I still get chills from that moment of multi-harmonic improvisation).

2. Photos showing the combination of Del McCoury Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, bringing their different styles together in an engaging way.

3. Another photo gallery, this one of Anjelique Kidjo leading about 50 audience members on stage in 2008, in an Afrobeat dance session.

4. Video of Darrell Scott’s 2011 collaboration with multiple Jefferson Center performers, including Kathy Mattea, Blind Boys of Alabama, Tim O’Brien and the aforementioned Snarky Puppy, on “There’s A World Of Song.”