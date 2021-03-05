cutNscratch: Jefferson Center celebrates 20th anniversary online

As the music world moves ever so surely toward re-engagement, larger venues are still unable to sensibly (and economically) do indoor shows. That’s a bit sad for Jefferson Center, where audiences would be in the midst of celebrating the 20th anniversary of live music at its premiere room, Shaftman Performance Hall.
Instead, the Jeff is sharing with subscribers some email links to great moments from the 900-seat auditorium’s history. Among the highlights:
1. Video of Lalah Hathaway’s astounding, Grammy Award-winning vocal performance with Snarky Puppy (I still get chills from that moment of multi-harmonic improvisation).
2. Photos showing the combination of Del McCoury Band and Preservation Hall Jazz Band, bringing their different styles together in an engaging way.
3. Another photo gallery, this one of Anjelique Kidjo leading about 50 audience members on stage in 2008, in an Afrobeat dance session.
4. Video of Darrell Scott’s 2011 collaboration with multiple Jefferson Center performers, including Kathy Mattea, Blind Boys of Alabama, Tim O’Brien and the aforementioned Snarky Puppy, on “There’s A World Of Song.”
Messages about great Shaftman shows from George Benson and Esperanza Spalding were on deck at press time. It’s all part of a run-up to Roanoke Valley Gives Day. Jefferson Center’s goal is to raise at least $4,000. An anonymous donor has pledged to match the first $3,500.
Read, look and listen — and get a link to give — at jeffcenter.org/shaftman20. I was surprised and honored that the venue used some of my work to highlight those moments.
For now, only two live performances are scheduled for Shaftman. The makeup date for Tanya Tucker’s COVID-canceled performance last year is Aug. 26, with Walker Country opening. Celtic Thunder is set for Dec. 1.
Watch the venue’s website for more announcements, including some streaming shows from the likes of Carolina Chocolate Drops co-founder Dom Flemons.
5 Points announces Eric Gales, The Dead Reckoning
A couple of the most popular acts to play 5 Points Music Sanctuary are returning for outdoor shows the venue is organizing at Wasena Park.
The Dead Reckoning, which has become a house band of sorts for 5 Points, kicks off a weekend of live music on March 26. Eric Gales, a galaxy-class blues-rocker and singer, headlines on March 27, with Isaac Hadden Project opening the show. Expect Hadden to jam with Gales, who really digs the kid’s hair and guitar style, too.
Get more info and ticket prices at seetickets.us/03262021 and seetickets.us/03272021. Look for more announcements from the venue in the days to come.
Old Dominion switches on ‘Band Van Radio’
Southwest Virginia’s own country music juggernaut, Old Dominion, has launched a new show on Apple Music Country.
The group debuted its “Band Van Radio with Old Dominion” last Tuesday. The first episode, appropriately enough, focuses on Virginia, with a spotlight on the commonwealth’s artists and songwriters. The OD guys shared road stories and had a lot of laughs while playing some of their favorite music.
After playing Dave Matthews Band’s “Ants Marching,” lead singer and Buchanan native Matthew Ramsey said that he was not a DMB fan, “until I heard them live at Victory Stadium, in Roanoke, Virginia.”
Check out the debut episode for free at apple.co/_BandVan.
“Touring is such a huge part of what makes us who we are as a band,” Ramsey said in a news release. “We’ve seen and experienced so much, we thought this would be a great way to give our fans a taste of that.”
Episodes will post monthly.
Historic Masonic bill includes Scott Miller
The Historic Masonic Theatre and Masonic Amphitheatre, in Clifton Forge, is ready for its Summer Series lineup of outdoor shows in June, July and August.
Swoope cattle farmer and world-traveling troubadour Scott Miller will kick it off on June 4. Al Wittig Jazz Quartet (June 11), The WannaBeatles (June 18), Calista Garcia (June 25), Alleghany Blues Society (July 2), The Walkaways (July 8), Runnin’ Shine (July 16), Bent Mountain Trio (July 23), Austin Ellis and Bonner Black (Aug. 6), Taylor Carson (Aug. 20) and Ray Tucker & Friends (Aug. 27) round out the bill. Tucker’s Summer Series-ending show will feature a Hootenanny, with musicians from the audience encouraged to join the band, according to a news release from the venue.
The Original Rhondels will play a non-series Beach Party on July 3.
Tickets for all of the shows are $25 and are available at historicmasonictheatre.com, or at the theater’s box office. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, audiences will be limited to 250. The venue will enforce social distancing and mask wearing in specific areas.