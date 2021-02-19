cutNscratch: Knuckleheadz on Dr. Demento; Folk Unlocked fest; new local music

“I’m like, well, close enough. He’s 79. I’ll take it.”

Sample lyric No. 1: “We was about to open up for The Wiggles/I drank the juice and then I had a couple Mountain Dews … I went to the bathroom and there was a big line/Next thing I know they call us up on the stage/The crowd stood there in a daze ‘cause I peed,” raps Stevie D, the song’s untimely pants-wetter.

It was a hit on the Dr. Demento official Facebook page. Many members voted “Peed in My Pants” into the next week’s top 10, where Demento played it alongside Zappa, Beefheart, Weird Al and others.

“I’m like, wow,” Davies said with a huge laugh. “That’s pretty cool.”

Demento featured another cut, “Ice Cream Girl,” as part of his Valentine’s Day webcast. That number, one of several collaborations with producer Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford, “is our love song,” Davies said. It also name-check’s Pop’s Ice Cream & Soda Bar in Grandin Village.

Sample lyric No. 2: “I need two scoops of your love, with some sprinkles on top/You can put it in a cone or you can put it in a bowl/Just put me in your heart and let the love take control,” Stevie D raps. Meanwhile, Grandmaster Jax tries to get in an order of actual ice cream.