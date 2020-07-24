cutNscratch: Live music blues

According to multiple published reports, Dokken in years past also has had radiation treatment for stomach cancer, and later, vocal cord surgery. It doesn’t sound or look like he has recovered from any of it.

What an incredibly sad state of affairs for someone who at one time was an effective performer who sold a few million albums. The 67-year-old told Songfacts.com that he knows he is taking a risk, flying to shows.

“But I’ve got to go out and work,” he said. “I want to play.”

What he needs to do is take a big rest and get some voice lessons. He has said that he can still sing, but he might want to listen to some board tapes. It’s not good. If he has to go out and work because he needs the money, it’s sadder still.

I will say that he at least had a good band, including journeyman Reb Beach on guitar. Beach has performed and recorded on and off with Dokken, as well as Whitesnake and Winger. He was subbing for Dokken’s regular guitarist, who was apparently skipping live performances to take care of his elderly father, whom he doesn’t want to expose to COVID-19. Imagine that.