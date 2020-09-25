cutNscratch: Local art and music man Tim Shepherd to play musical 70th party

As a question, “did you expect to live this long?” feels cliche and tasteless, so your columnist typically hates to use it.
But there are guys like Tim Shepherd, who turns 70 on Monday. The question is hard to avoid. Shepherd, of course, laughed after hearing it.
“Not really,” Shepherd said. “It wasn’t something I thought about, but it was inconceivable when I was in my 20s or whatever.”
Some of Shepherd’s best pals and fellow musicians will celebrate the milestone with him on Saturday and Sunday, when Fork in the Alley hosts a celebration for the guy who drove the restaurant’s Fork Cab for a decade, before the novel coronavirus set in. Shepherd and his various bands have often played at the Fork, among a multitude of erstwhile Roanoke joints.
It’s always a good time when Shepherd is around. This time out, though, give the man his space. It’s the COVID-19 era, after all, and the musician, artist, photographer, surfer, tireless conversationalist and onetime wild man needs more than elbow room. He is at high risk of a dire outcome, should he suffer the dreaded pest.
It’s doctor’s orders, Shepherd said.
“I’m not going to be hugging people. I’m going to maintain strict social distancing,” he said in a voicemail after a recent interview. “I wanna make sure I’m not seen as going into a free-for-all or something.”
Fork in the Alley and Fork in the Market owner David Trinkle hired Shepherd to drive the Fork Cab, a 1960 Checker Limousine that shuttled folks to and from those businesses and a third, now-closed location. But their relationship dates to Trinkle’s youth, booking “Shep” and his band, The Nightcrawlers, for high school and college parties.
Shepherd remembers meeting Trinkle when he was knee-high, riding a Big Wheel around the driveway, an eye toward his older brother, whom Shepherd was selling some surplus beach-trip M-80 and Cherry Bomb fireworks.
“I think a lot of people love him,” Trinkle said. “He’s 10 years older than me, and I know people 10 years older than him and people 30 years younger than me that all think he’s their age. He’s kind of one of these ageless personalities that everybody, no matter what gen eration, kind of considers him a friend and a cool guy to hang with.”
For a fact, Shepherd has a lot of stories to tell.
He came of age in the rock heyday of the 1960s and 1970s, and moved to New York to work during the early ‘70s at legendary venue The Fillmore East. During his time as an usher and a stage hand there, he encountered the likes of Jefferson Airplane, Richie Havens, Frank Zappa, John Lennon, B.B. King, Albert King, Bob Dylan, the Who’s Keith Moon, Van Morrison and Joni Mitchell.
One of the people he met, Chris Hillman of The Byrds and the Flying Burrito Brothers, has played Roanoke in recent years. Shepherd saw him backstage at the old Kirk Avenue Music Hall and thought he would say hi and reminisce on times past.
According to some who were familiar with the story, Shepherd was ejected, and maybe even got a harrowing glimpse at the handgun that Hillman had on.
It wasn’t nearly that bad, Shepherd said.
Spotting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member in a hall on the other side of the venue, Shepherd approached.
“I was like, hey man, Hillman. How’s it going man?” Shepherd remembered. “I go, remember when we were back at the Fillmore, man, and you had that baseball-sized big ball of hash? I think he was sort of like, wait a minute. He got paranoid, like, am I being set up?”
He added: “I just presumed that he would remember it like I remember it. But he was like going, uh, and then he kind of pulled me aside and said, ‘Hey man, I don’t talk about that stuff.
“‘I run into a lot of weird characters on the road. ... I’ve been freaked out by people in other places who were … completely insane.’ He said, I carry a gun with me now.”
Shepherd let go with a devilish laugh at that point.
“He said, ‘At first, I was a little freaked out. But it’s cool, right?’” Shepherd recalled. “So he sort of was letting me know, ixnay on talking about the wild s--- in the old days, because I’m not sure of the company I’m in. … At least in my case, he said, ‘I was a little scared there for a second.’”
In later gigs at Kirk Avenue, the two would chat amiably at the merch table, Shepherd said.
That was about a 10-minute story that weaved in and out of a couple of tangents. It was one of several he told in a phone call last week. Such tales were part of extensive narratives that Shepherd delivered many days and nights while driving the Fork Cab, Trinkle said.
His stories kept customers calling for the rides, and even got Shepherd a few side gigs driving private parties around.
Restaurateur and guitar slinger Charlie Hamill rode around a lot with Shepherd in years past. Their mothers were best friends, but Shepherd was about 15 years older, so they didn’t connect as great friends until after they were adults.
“The cab really became a really funny thing for us,” Hamill said. “That became one of the most outrageously fun things to do. It gave me a way to ride around safe, and go where I wanted to go, and I was with one of my best friends, and I would sit up front.”
They took advantage of the car’s microphone and speaker to say weird things or play the Super Mario Brothers video game theme song out of Hamill’s phone as they drove from Fork to Fork.
“People would be looking at us riding down the street, and we would be laughing so hard,” Hamill said. “We were uncontrollably laughing.
“The Rolling Stones were always on, or a Ron Wood record was always on. That was always a super highlight.”
Hamill deeply admires his friend’s ability with a guitar.
“I could pick his guitar tone out of 10,000 guitar players,” he said. “He’s got the most singly identifiable guitar tone and style. … Mixed together, they are really something very unique to him, which is great, because he’s such a unique guy. He deserves to have a unique guitar tone.”
You can hear it on Saturday, when he sits in for a few songs with Tommy Roller & Possum. On Sunday, Roller’s band will open, then Tim Shepherd & Friends will play the rest of the night, with many musical surprises likely.
Just give the man some distance. Don’t let COVID have him.
