cutNscratch: Local art and music man Tim Shepherd to play musical 70th party

“He said, ‘At first, I was a little freaked out. But it’s cool, right?’” Shepherd recalled. “So he sort of was letting me know, ixnay on talking about the wild s--- in the old days, because I’m not sure of the company I’m in. … At least in my case, he said, ‘I was a little scared there for a second.’”

In later gigs at Kirk Avenue, the two would chat amiably at the merch table, Shepherd said.

That was about a 10-minute story that weaved in and out of a couple of tangents. It was one of several he told in a phone call last week. Such tales were part of extensive narratives that Shepherd delivered many days and nights while driving the Fork Cab, Trinkle said.

His stories kept customers calling for the rides, and even got Shepherd a few side gigs driving private parties around.

Restaurateur and guitar slinger Charlie Hamill rode around a lot with Shepherd in years past. Their mothers were best friends, but Shepherd was about 15 years older, so they didn’t connect as great friends until after they were adults.