cutNscratch: Local ties to CMA Awards; Red alert for entertainment biz workers

The Country Music Association last week announced the nominees for this year’s CMA Awards show. As usual, people with Southwest Virginia ties were on the list.
Old Dominion, which features frontman Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers of Botetourt County, received two nominations, according to a CMA news release. The band’s third album, a self-titled release, is in the running for album of the year. Old D. also received a nod for vocal group of the year.
Roanoke County native and James Madison University graduate Ross Copperman co-produced the song “I Hope,” which is nominated for best single of the year and performed by Gabby Barrett, a nominee for new artist of the year.
On a semi-related note, Copperman and OD’s Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi teamed with another songwriter, Josh Osborne, for a cut on “Old Dominion.” Their “Paint the Grass Green” is one of the disc’s deep cuts.
In other CMA Awards announcements, Miranda Lambert broke the record for most nods to a woman. Her seven nominations this year gave her 55 total.
Lambert is among the acts vying for entertainer of the year, with Eric Church, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.
In a disturbing turn, Justin Bieber is in the CMA mix, thanks to Dan + Shay, who had him guest on their song, “10,000 Hours.” This song summoned the worst of both Florida Georgia Line and Rascal Flatts into manufactured cheese product fondue, then added the Biebs for extra Velveeta. Of course, it was a massive hit and has three nominations.
The 54th annual award presentation is scheduled for Nov. 11 on ABC. See the full list at cmaawards.com/nominees-winners.
Old Dominion is looking to collect prizes during the Sept. 16 CBS broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards, too. The band is up for eight that night, including group of the year (they’ve been nominated five times for that one). The hit “One Man Band” is up for single of the year and video of the year. Ramsey, Tursi and Rosen each received a song-of-the-year nomination for co-writing “One Man Band” with Josh Osborne.
Venues signal ‘Red Alert’ to help entertainment workers
If you were driving around Roanoke on Tuesday evening, maybe you saw the Berglund Center lit up in red. It was a distress signal for a part of the entertainment industry that is suffering as badly as anyone else who is unemployed in the COVID-19 era.
Venues and entertainment industry professionals used #WeMakeEvents and #RedAlertRESTART to signify in red the loss of jobs for an industry that employs more than 12 million people and contributes more than $1 trillion annually to the United States economy.
Not million. Not billion. Trillion.
That information came from the website wemakeevents.org, which added that 77% of entertainment business workers have lost all of their income — a figure that includes 97% of IRS Form 1099 workers. Other disturbing numbers: 95% of live events were canceled because of the pandemic, and 96% of companies have cut staff and/or wages.
Lee Hartman & Sons, Stage Sound and Midway Productions teamed up to make Berglund Center go red.
“Though we are competitors, I think we all have worked together from time to time and are friends,” Robert Wells of Lee Hartman & Sons wrote in a Facebook Messenger exchange. “It was great to join the over 2,000 venues and thousands of event personnel across the U.S. to put this together.”
The idea of the nationwide movement is to get the U.S. Senate to extend Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Read more about that at extendpua.org.
In case you forgot — and at this rate it’s easy to, because the world has gone mad — the U.S. House of Representatives in May passed a $3 trillion piece of legislation called the HEROES Act that would, among other things, extend the additional federal insurance of $600 to the end of the year. Senate Republican leaders and President Trump didn’t like much of the act, and Democratic leaders declined a White House offer to extend the $600 weekly payment only, according to multiple published reports.
Republicans in late July offered up the HEALS Act, which capped the additional unemployment at $200. Negotiations stalled by the time the first round of relief expired July 31.
Read more about recent moves to provide relief to the entertainment world — which includes roadies, sound techs, production managers, light technicians, riggers and all sorts of other people who don’t get any glory on stages — at bit.ly/cutNscratchcovidMusic.
