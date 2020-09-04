cutNscratch: Local ties to CMA Awards; Red alert for entertainment biz workers

The 54th annual award presentation is scheduled for Nov. 11 on ABC. See the full list at cmaawards.com/nominees-winners.

Old Dominion is looking to collect prizes during the Sept. 16 CBS broadcast of the Academy of Country Music Awards, too. The band is up for eight that night, including group of the year (they’ve been nominated five times for that one). The hit “One Man Band” is up for single of the year and video of the year. Ramsey, Tursi and Rosen each received a song-of-the-year nomination for co-writing “One Man Band” with Josh Osborne.

Venues signal ‘Red Alert’ to help entertainment workers

If you were driving around Roanoke on Tuesday evening, maybe you saw the Berglund Center lit up in red. It was a distress signal for a part of the entertainment industry that is suffering as badly as anyone else who is unemployed in the COVID-19 era.

Venues and entertainment industry professionals used #WeMakeEvents and #RedAlertRESTART to signify in red the loss of jobs for an industry that employs more than 12 million people and contributes more than $1 trillion annually to the United States economy.

Not million. Not billion. Trillion.