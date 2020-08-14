cutNscratch: Mainstream Music closes; gems from the inbox include Butcher Brown

Summer rolls on here and everywhere, with folks trying to figure out how best to do business in the COVID-19 era. For stalwart Blacksburg business Mainstream Music, that means closing down in favor of doing music lessons online.
The business, known for putting on student concerts annually at Steppin’ Out and the Lyric Theatre, moved out the last of its gear on July 31 from the physical location on South Main Street, owner Gary Everett said.
None of the teachers there had done a face-to-face lesson in the building since March, drum teacher Rick Godley said. Godley and his wife, guitarist Wendy Godley (they are members of The Kind, for you local music trivia buffs), are longtime teachers there.
“Rick, Wendy and I are still teaching 67 students a week from home and we are going to keep moving along,” Everett wrote in a Facebook messenger exchange. “There are many factors involved and I look forward to not having monthly bills like I have had for 32 years.”
Rick Godley wrote, in a separate message exchange, that they will reassess the situation “after this pandemic passes.”
“Though we miss face-to-face lessons greatly, we don’t feel that our present location allows us proper social distance in our lesson rooms there.”
Contact Mainstream Music at mainstreammusic.org.
Gems from the inbox: “Tipitina’s TV”
Southwest Virginia music lovers have seen New Orleans jazz-funk band Galactic at multiple venues, including FloydFest, the aforementioned Lyric Theatre and Rooster Walk.
The oft-touring band has been in a pinch with the inability to travel of late, but the novel coronavirus’s timing sucked on another level for Galactic: The band had recently bought iconic New Orleans music venue Tipitina’s.
Galactic members knocked its double-headed problem together and have introduced “Tipitina’s TV,” with the band itself kicking off the series today, with a live webcast.
Following Galactic’s lead will be some other Big Easy-based acts that have traveled to our parts — Rebirth Brass Band (Aug. 22), Anders Osborne (Aug. 29), Tank and the Bangas (Sept. 5) and Samantha Fish (Sept. 12). The Radiators cap off the inaugural season with a Sept. 19 cast.
Galactic hits the stage at 9 p.m. Get more info, including the option to buy season one for $49.99, at nugs.tv/assets/nugstv/tipitinas.html.
Gems from the inbox No 2: New music from Butcher Brown
Even before the c-bug hit, Southwest Virginia never got nearly enough Butcher Brown. The Richmond band, which amalgamates soul, hip-hop, jazz and funk into its style, did make one well-remembered appearance backing up singer Deva Mahal (Taj’s daughter, btw), in a February 2017 set at Jefferson Center, opening for Sugaray Rayford.
Who knows when the group might make it to these parts again, but there is some fine recorded music from the group. A bandcamp.com email from Butcher Brown last week touted its upcoming disc, “#kingbutch.” Visit butcherbrownmusic.bandcamp.com/album/kingbutch to stream three of the tracks. Those three portend an outstanding record.
Gems from the inbox No. 3: Anya Hinkle preps new album, releases single
Former Blacksburg resident Anya Hinkle has long been Asheville, North Carolina-based, and creating strong music all the while.
These days, Hinkle is working on her first solo, full-length album, she said in an email to subscribers. And she is doing it with a dangerously talented backing band that includes Dobro man Billy Cardine and mandolinist (and Matt Mundy acolyte) Thomas Cassell.
Hinkle in February recorded four of the album’s tracks, and she released one of them on Friday, to tease the rest of it. Find the spooky cut, “The Hills of Swannanoa,” at bit.ly/AnyaSwannanoa.
The song, with music by Black Mountain, North Carolina-based Akira Satake, deals lyrically with the Great Flood of 1916 in that region.
“The unusually heavy mid-summer rains that year, in addition to heavy logging in the Carolina mountains caused severe flooding of Swannanoa and French Broad Rivers and heavy damage in the Asheville area,” she wrote in the email. “The song is fictional but based on true events: prisoners really did drown in their cells, all of Asheville’s bridges were washed away, hundreds of houses were destroyed, dozens of people were killed.”
Gems from the inbox No. 4: Georgia Thunderbolts
Anyone who has enjoyed Blackberry Smoke over the years at various Southwest Virginia venues (most recently at Harvester Performance Center) would dig Georgia Thunderbolts, in my opinion.
The band’s debut EP, “Looking For an Old Friend,” pulls from a lot of southern rock influences, with vocals that evoke at times both Ronnie Van Zant and Gregg Allman.
A publicity email said that the Rome, Georgia, band wants “to usher in a new generation of classic rock, steeped in soul and the blues.” Who doesn’t?!
Anyway, it’s good stuff. Check out the single, “Looking For an Old Friend,” at bit.ly/GaBoltsFriend.
The band name is reminiscent of the Georgia Satellites, and its manager was in the Kentucky Headhunters, so there’s sports team-style name symmetry there.
