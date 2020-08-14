cutNscratch: Mainstream Music closes; gems from the inbox include Butcher Brown

Who knows when the group might make it to these parts again, but there is some fine recorded music from the group. A bandcamp.com email from Butcher Brown last week touted its upcoming disc, “#kingbutch.” Visit butcherbrownmusic.bandcamp.com/album/kingbutch to stream three of the tracks. Those three portend an outstanding record.

Gems from the inbox No. 3: Anya Hinkle preps new album, releases single

Former Blacksburg resident Anya Hinkle has long been Asheville, North Carolina-based, and creating strong music all the while.

These days, Hinkle is working on her first solo, full-length album, she said in an email to subscribers. And she is doing it with a dangerously talented backing band that includes Dobro man Billy Cardine and mandolinist (and Matt Mundy acolyte) Thomas Cassell.

Hinkle in February recorded four of the album’s tracks, and she released one of them on Friday, to tease the rest of it. Find the spooky cut, “The Hills of Swannanoa,” at bit.ly/AnyaSwannanoa.

The song, with music by Black Mountain, North Carolina-based Akira Satake, deals lyrically with the Great Flood of 1916 in that region.