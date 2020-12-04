cutNscratch: Martin's Downtown hits 15-year mark; Blue 5 closes

“We were poised for this year to be our best year by far,” Martin said. “We have been showing tremendous growth over the last couple of years, and we were really starting to feel like we were firing on all cylinders. We had expanded and renovated and redone the stage and opened our new project next door, and just felt like they were really ready to turn the corner for us moving into this year.

“It felt good, if you had asked me in February. But things change, and here you are.”

Blue 5 closesIn the interim, other restaurants that doubled as music venues have shuttered. Wall Street Tavern, on the City Market Building, has been on the real estate market for months.

Blue 5 Restaurant and its event spaces, The Red Room and The White Room, have closed, too, with a “for lease” sign on the door at the Second Street Southwest business.

“A lot of space, and really neat space,” said Krista Vannoy, vice president and chief operating officer at Waldvogel Commercial Properties.

Blue 5, which opened in 2007, has hosted blues, rock and Americana greatsfrom the road, along with quality local acts. It closed with the pandemic, but managers had indicated it might reopen. Vannoy said that the lease was up, and owners decided not to continue.