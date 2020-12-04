cutNscratch: Martin's Downtown hits 15-year mark; Blue 5 closes

Martin’s Downtown opened its doors in December 2005.
December of this year marks its 15th in operation as a restaurant, bar and live music venue. It would be cause for a big celebration at the First Street Southwest venue, complete with great music.
This, of course, is a grindingly atypical year.
“On your five years, 10, 15, 20, those are kind of the milestone ones you can rally around and celebrate,” co-owner and general manager Jason Martin said last week. “You want to think that on these milestones that you’re humming along best that you ever have, that you’re in your prime and you’re having your best days. Limping into your 15th anniversary is not exactly how I had envisioned doing it.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic put the lid on live music for much of 2020. Martin booked bands back on his stage iin recent months, but when Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam reinstituted phase 3 restrictions as a nationwide COVID-19 surge exploded, Martin shut down the stage again.
Not only has the music gone away, but reduced capacities and mandatory earlier closing times have squashed dining crowds, with oncoming winter temperatures starting to impact al fresco dining at restaurants in the valleys and beyond.
Martin’s new, next-door restaurant, Sidecar, has been affected, as well.
“We were poised for this year to be our best year by far,” Martin said. “We have been showing tremendous growth over the last couple of years, and we were really starting to feel like we were firing on all cylinders. We had expanded and renovated and redone the stage and opened our new project next door, and just felt like they were really ready to turn the corner for us moving into this year.
“It felt good, if you had asked me in February. But things change, and here you are.”
Blue 5 closesIn the interim, other restaurants that doubled as music venues have shuttered. Wall Street Tavern, on the City Market Building, has been on the real estate market for months.
Blue 5 Restaurant and its event spaces, The Red Room and The White Room, have closed, too, with a “for lease” sign on the door at the Second Street Southwest business.
“A lot of space, and really neat space,” said Krista Vannoy, vice president and chief operating officer at Waldvogel Commercial Properties.
Blue 5, which opened in 2007, has hosted blues, rock and Americana greatsfrom the road, along with quality local acts. It closed with the pandemic, but managers had indicated it might reopen. Vannoy said that the lease was up, and owners decided not to continue.
“It is our job at this point to find the next,” Vannoy said in a recent phone call. “And certainly we look at all those spaces as wide-eyed as we possibly can. What are all of the possibilities for it? But it is hard to look past it as being a restaurant and entertainment venue.
“It would be great to see if somebody else transitioned that into their vision as to what’s next.”
Multiple messages from The Roanoke Times to Blue 5 co-owner Chris Coleman were not returned.
Get your Jackyl Tickets
Chainsaw alert: Jackyl is coming to Dr Pepper Park.
The hard rock band, led by chainsaw wielding frontman Jesse James Dupree, will hit the outdoor venue on May 8, 2021. Red Reign will open the Saturday show.
Tickets went on sale Friday, with $25 general admission tickets ($30 day of show), $49 pit tickets and $99 VIP skybox tickets. They’re all Jackal Tickets, though (I hope someone gets that reference). Get ‘em at drpepperpark.com (taxes and fees extra).
Btw, Dupree — who uses the tree-cutting implement as a musical instrument onstage — has a customized one on the market, for you hard rock/forestry fetishists.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!