cutNscratch: More honors for Old Dominion; Harvester schedule; new music releases

We welcome once again to this column country music band Old Dominion, whose Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers come from Botetourt County.
The Nashville, Tennessee-based quintet is wrapping up a year of high-profile prizes with its first-ever Grammy Award nominations.
The Recording Academy announced its nominees on Tuesday, and the list included OD in the running for country song and country duo/group performance. Both are for “Some People Do,” from the band’s most recent album, an eponymous effort. Ramsey, the group’s front man, co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally and Thomas Rhett.
Hear the song and see the video, both inspired by band stylist Jason Schneidman, at youtu.be/gkepWGGWDBU.
The list of 2020 honors is long for Old Dominion. Earlier this month, the band won its third consecutive Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Award. OD won the vocal group award at September’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and won best song there for “One Man Band.” That number also took the CMT Music Award for best video and won the ASCAP Country Awards song of the year, too.
The Grammy Awards telecast is scheduled for Jan. 31 on CBS.
New rock, hip-hop and Americana music dropsNashville-based band Lady Couch, featuring Roanoke Valley native Allen Thompson, has just dropped two new singles. Thompson takes the lead vocal on the Principal Skinner-inspired “Delightfully Devilish,” with a “Simpsons”-esque set of horn blasts punctuating a slinky soul-rock groove.
“Good God,” led by Thompson’s sultry-singing colleague Keshia Bailey, has an accompanying, animated video, to boot. Check it out at youtu.be/Td0f9EPg-Dg.
Keep up with the band via ladycouch.com. Find the music at your streaming sites.
Roanoke rappers Case Jones and Poe Mack in 2018, working as Barzillah, dropped an EP called “Parish & McHale.” A remixed version is out as of Friday and available at Barzillah.com.
Blues, funk and reggae are at the heart of what Seedpicker is into. The band, which celebrated its new EP on Friday at Parkway Brewing Co., in Salem, has copies of the project, called “Virginia Rhapsody,” available now. Inquire via seedpickermusic@gmail.com.
Sam “Stimulator Jones” Lunsford has a new album coming. The all-instrumental set, “La Mano,” is due Jan. 21, on Oslo, Norway-based label Mutual Intentions. Hear the advance singles “Cupcakes” and “Drama Time” at soundcloud.com/mutual-intentions/stimulator-jones-cupcakes and https://soundcloud.com/mutual-intentions/stimulator-jones-drama-time.
Harvester looks ahead While larger venues continue the seemingly endless wait to open their doors for live music again, Harvester Performance Center is betting on a future without the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venue last week announced some of the acts it has booked for 2021.
In a news release, the Rocky Mount-owned hall highlighted upcoming shows from Tab Benoit, Melissa Etheridge, Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, The Beach Boys (led by Mike Love, not Brian Wilson), Robert Earl Keen, Pure Prairie League, Delbert McClinton, Amanda Shires, Amy Grant and Christopher Cross.
“We’re going to be proactive and optimistic about the future, and the best thing we can do is be prepared,” venue general manager Gary Jackson said in the news release. “So we’re moving some shows that we had scheduled near the beginning of 2021 to try to avoid cancellations later down the road. Even still, we know that we might have to make more schedule adjustments as the year progresses and health-and-safety guidelines change.”
Purchased tickets will remain valid for date changes. The venue started its annual holiday ticket sale on Friday, with discounts available through Monday. Go to harvester-music.com for more information, including show dates.
Tuesday Tunes updateThird Street Coffeehouse has booked folk hero Tom Paxton for a Jan. 19 Tuesday Tunes for Feeding Southwest Virginia session. The venue, sparked by lead organizer Bob Schmucker, started the series months ago, to benefit the Feeding Southwest Virginia organization.
Anyone who is able should really consider donating to the organization, at feedingswva.org. With the pandemic still running wild, hunger is becoming even more of an issue than usual in this country, even as government relief dries up and congressional leaders remain apparently uninterested in doing more as winter approaches.
Good luck. Stay warm and healthy out there. Happy holidaze.
