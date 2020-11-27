cutNscratch: More honors for Old Dominion; Harvester schedule; new music releases

We welcome once again to this column country music band Old Dominion, whose Matthew Ramsey and Whit Sellers come from Botetourt County.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based quintet is wrapping up a year of high-profile prizes with its first-ever Grammy Award nominations.

The Recording Academy announced its nominees on Tuesday, and the list included OD in the running for country song and country duo/group performance. Both are for “Some People Do,” from the band’s most recent album, an eponymous effort. Ramsey, the group’s front man, co-wrote the song with Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally and Thomas Rhett.

Hear the song and see the video, both inspired by band stylist Jason Schneidman, at youtu.be/gkepWGGWDBU.

The list of 2020 honors is long for Old Dominion. Earlier this month, the band won its third consecutive Country Music Association Vocal Group of the Year Award. OD won the vocal group award at September’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and won best song there for “One Man Band.” That number also took the CMT Music Award for best video and won the ASCAP Country Awards song of the year, too.

The Grammy Awards telecast is scheduled for Jan. 31 on CBS.