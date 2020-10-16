cutNscratch: Music performance options, outside or hunkered

A note from the past: If the weather forecast I am seeing on Wednesday holds on Saturday, it will be a beautiful day to get out and hear some live music.

Roanoke Outside Foundation’s benefit shows, on Maher Field at River’s Edge Park, wrap up Saturday with Andy Frasco & The U.N. and opener Lazy Man Dub Band. The organizers have set up what looks to be as effective a socially distanced event as we’ve seen (no offense to 5 Points Music Foundation, which has a solid set-up for its outdoor shows).

Ticket sales were scheduled to end before the Friday-Saturday series, with no sales at the gate. Proceeds go to roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.

For those of us spooked by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our part of the commonwealth, there are other options that don’t involve the possibility of catching the bug.

The National Independent Venue Association kicked off its Save Our Stages Fest on Friday, and it continues through Sunday.