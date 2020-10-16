cutNscratch: Music performance options, outside or hunkered

A note from the past: If the weather forecast I am seeing on Wednesday holds on Saturday, it will be a beautiful day to get out and hear some live music.
Roanoke Outside Foundation’s benefit shows, on Maher Field at River’s Edge Park, wrap up Saturday with Andy Frasco & The U.N. and opener Lazy Man Dub Band. The organizers have set up what looks to be as effective a socially distanced event as we’ve seen (no offense to 5 Points Music Foundation, which has a solid set-up for its outdoor shows).
Ticket sales were scheduled to end before the Friday-Saturday series, with no sales at the gate. Proceeds go to roanokeoutside.com/project-outside.
For those of us spooked by the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our part of the commonwealth, there are other options that don’t involve the possibility of catching the bug.
The National Independent Venue Association kicked off its Save Our Stages Fest on Friday, and it continues through Sunday.
Visit saveourstages.com for the link to watch the virtual benefit festival, with sets Saturday from Foo Fighters, Brittany Howard, The Roots, Miley Cyrus, Leon Bridges, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Mraz, Rise Against, Portugal. The Man, and more. Sunday’s lineup includes The Lumineers, The Revivalists, Dave Matthews, Reba McEntire, Black Pumas and Monica.
It benefits the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund for vulnerable venues. The organization also calls for you to contact your congressional representatives. Keep in mind, winter is coming, and these outdoor shows that have revived the summer are going away.
NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” has gone remote, too, with bands performing in their own spaces, instead of at NPR’s fabled little workspace. The Flaming Lips are featured, and it’s classic Lips, where presentation is concerned. They’re playing inside bubbles, which is something frontman Wayne Coyne has done while crowd-surfing. See that set at bit.ly/LipsTinyDesk.
The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, band put its fans in bubbles last week at a hometown show, according to multiple sources. It wasn’t the first time. Performing remotely for “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — bit.ly/LipsColbert — the Lips put their crowd in bubbles.
Might be a little cost prohibitive for touring, but the band is having fun with its signs of the times.
CMT Music Awards
Old Dominion, which has had yet another big year, is up for a prize on Wednesday’s 2020 CMT Music Awards, scheduled for 8 p.m. on CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop and TV Land.
Fans voted for the band’s “One Man Band” for group video of the year. Don’t sweat if you have to miss it, though, OD fans. The band was not scheduled to perform.
The band, which includes two Botetourt County natives, was nominated for top country duo/group in last Wednesday’s Billboard Music Awards. Dan + Shay took the trophy.
OD won two awards in last month’s Academy of Country Music Awards, and is up for two more on Nov. 11, at the Country Music Association Awards, scheduled to air on ABC.
A gem from the inbox
The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has many historical instruments. See and hear them played by some of the greats on Oct. 28.
In a webcast at youtube.com/countrymusichof, the organization is pairing Country Music Hall of Famers Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs and Marty Stuart with precious gear, according to an email from publicist Sacks & Co.
Harris will play Boudleaux Bryant’s 1961 Martin guitar. Skaggs will pick Bill Monroe’s 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin. Stuart gets hold of Lester Flatt’s 1950 Martin D-28. A fourth country hall member, the aforementioned McEntire, will sing some Patsy Cline.
Other intriguing pairings include Carlene Carter playing her grandmother Maybelle Carter’s 1928 Gibson L-5; Keb Mo working with Jimmie Rodgers’ 1928 Weymann acoustic; and Lucinda Williams playing Johnny Cash’s Martin D-35S custom.
Dan Tyminski, strumming Buck Owens’ red, white and blue Harmony, will team with Brad Paisley, plucking Owens’ picking partner Don Rich’s 1964 Fender Telecaster.
Now that’s pickin’ and grinnin.’
