cutNscratch: National album debut coming for Morgan Wade

“I know that’s where I’m supposed to be,” Wade said. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing. I just feel like I’ve grown up a lot, being out there working with them. I was nervous, and you’re surrounded by all these super-talented people, so it really pushes you to work hard and not slack on it.”

Wade wrote three “Reckless” tracks including “Other Side,” which features the opening lines: “You knew my skin back before I had all these tattoos/You remember me on late nights strung out from pills and booze.”

McGee said that Wade wasn’t the kind of drinker who “just wandered around drunk all day.” He was there when she had her last drink, on a band road trip to New York City.

“I think overall she got overwhelmed by the entire experience and realized that maybe she was a bit out of control, and that was it,” McGee said.

Wade said she’ll be four years sober in June.

“I don’t think I’d be where I’m at if I was still drinking, but I wonder if I would be alive, too, so I really had to clean it up,” she said. “I don’t think it messed up any of my gigs. It was after the shows. It was the heading home, it was the being alone. It just came down to … the day after, picking up the pieces and that sort of thing.”